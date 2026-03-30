WEST Belfast MLAs have welcomed news that Special Educational Needs (SEN) summer schemes will now go ahead this year.



The Education Minister and the Health Minister confirmed that following engagement between both Departments and the Education Authority (EA) a solution has been secured that will allow special school summer schemes to proceed.



On Friday a recall petition by the Alliance Party had won the support of Sinn Féin, SDLP and TUV for a recall of the Assembly to discuss the issue.



Later that day, however, Education Minister Paul Givan and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt confirmed that the summer schemes would go ahead after all after the Department of Health confirmed that nursing support will be provided at every summer scheme location.

Paul Givan said: “Special school summer schemes play a vital role in supporting children and young people with complex needs, offering continuity of care and essential support for families. After intense and constructive engagement today, a solution has now been agreed.

"The Education Authority will now work closely with special school principals to urgently progress detailed planning and preparation for the delivery of the schemes. This was the outcome that we wanted for families, however the safety and well-being of children and young people was our concern. I am pleased that we have now been able to find a way forward.

Mike Nesbitt continued: “I am pleased to confirm that nursing support can now be made available at each special school summer scheme site. We will continue to work with all partners to develop and a robust, sustainable, year-round model of health care support for special schools. This long-term work aims to provide greater stability, strengthen provision and ensure that the needs of children with complex medical requirements are consistently and appropriately met.”



Speaking after the announcement, West Belfast MLA Danny Baker said the "U-turn" will come as a huge relief to parents and vulnerable children "who rely heavily on this vital service and can now rightly look forward to it this summer".

"It should never have come to this point," said the Sinn Féin man. “We now need to hear directly from the Education and Health Ministers to explain who made this decision, why, and a guarantee that the same mistake will never again be repeated.

“The ‘justification’ to date doesn’t cut it and Sinn Féin will be seeking substantive answers from Paul Givan and Mike Nesbitt.

“We must never allow the rights of children with additional needs to be diminished.”

People Before Profit West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: "I welcome the U-turn on special school summer schemes, but this fiasco should never have happened in the first place.

"Families of children with additional needs and disabilities were thrown into a state of panic and despair overnight. Parents lay awake not knowing how they would cope this summer. That is completely unacceptable. These families already face enormous daily pressures. Those responsible for this shambles added to that burden without a second thought."