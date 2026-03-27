MLAs are to be recalled from their Easter break next week to discuss concerns at the decision by the Education Authority (EA) to scrap summer schemes for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

A recall petition by the Alliance Party has won the support of Sinn Féin, SDLP and TUV, which is more than the 30 signatures required for the recall.

Speaking after the petition was submitted, Alliance Deputy Leader Eóin Tennyson said: “The decision to suspend summer schemes at special schools is nothing short of disgraceful. That this announcement was dropped as the Assembly enters Easter recess only adds insult to injury.

“Once again, it is the most vulnerable children who are paying the price for failure and inaction. Parents are being left abandoned, scrambling for alternatives that simply do not exist. The response from the Education and Health Ministers has been woefully inadequate.

“That is why Alliance has moved immediately to seek a recall to have this issue debated on the floor of the Assembly. The Ministers responsible must return to the chamber, answer to the families affected, and explain how they intend to fix this. The buck passing needs to stop. Both Ministers need to get around the table immediately, take responsibility and act.”

Supporting the Alliance motion, Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason said: “The decision to stop these schemes is deplorable and has caused unnecessary angst among parents and vulnerable children who rely heavily on this lifeline.

“The political blame game between the DUP and UUP ministers in the aftermath is disgraceful and only fuels further concern and confusion. Families deserve better.”

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll branded the cancellation of the summer schemes as a "damning indictment of an Executive that can’t get its act together".

This afternoon, both the Education Minister and the Health Minister released statements on the issue.

Education Minister Paul Givan said decisions regarding the operation of summer schemes in special schools rests with the Education Authority (EA).

"However, given the profound impact that the cancellation of these schemes will have on children, young people and their families, I have asked the EA to engage further with the Department of Health to review the position and to explore all possible avenues to provide summer schemes for as many children as possible.

"If the Department of Health can provide the necessary clinical and nursing support, the Education Authority has confirmed that it stands ready to deliver summer schemes this year. Further engagement will also be required with special school leaders."

Education Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I fully appreciate the importance of respite for parents and carers of children with special educational needs. It is also simply unthinkable that the young people themselves should lose out on the enjoyment of the summer school environment.

“I have therefore tasked the Permanent Secretary to urgently explore how a suitable and appropriate provision could be put in place.”