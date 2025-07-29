GAME ON: Shinty, hurling, camogie extravaganza coming to the Whiterock on Saturday

THE countdown is on for a unique Gaelic sporting encounter this Saturday when Select Antrim hurling and camogie teams face two shinty teams from Scotland using composite rules. The two matches are part of the 140th celebrations of Antrim GAA and organised by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) and Antrim County. They will take place at Antrim’s current home ground, Corrigan Park in West Belfast.

Part of Féile an Phobail, the initiative for the matches comes from an unusual source – PCI minister, Rev David Moore, who is leading the Church’s special ministry in the west of the city known as An Tionólann, or The Gathering.

“There is a long tradition of Gaelic games in these islands and the coming together of these sports from Scotland and Ireland will be something special. As they are playing composite rules, we have called the event ‘Between the Sticks’ or ‘Idir Camánaibh’, as it paints a picture of the two Gaelic games coming together. It is also symbolic of much more besides, as we seek to reconnect with the west of the city as a church,” Mr Moore said.

“We could not have done it without the support of Antrim GAA, and I want to thank them, especially Collie Donnelly, former county hurler and chairman, who has got us to this point. Antrim is providing the special teams’ kits, county facilities on the day, and havejust been really engaged and supportive,” he said.

The men’s shinty squad is drawn from a team from Stirling in Stirlingshire and Uddingston in Lanarkshire, with the women’s team coming from the Isle of Skye in the Inner Hebrides, north west of the Scottish mainland.

There is a history of the two games coming together, with the first shinty-hurling match between Irish and Scottish Gaelic teams taking place in 1896 in London. Annual international fixtures in both countries have become a regular fixture, with 2024’s international between Ireland and Scotland resulting in an Irish victory.

Jenna Beaton, who has been playing shinty since primary school is the coach of Skye Camanachd. In 2013 she played for Scotland in the women’s international and is looking forward to Saturday’s match.

Jenna Beaton

“In 2013 we won that match, but win or lose it’s good craic and we are all looking forward to Saturday. Half of the team have played combined rules, and I hope that everyone watching will enjoy it.

“For us it is always a tough game, because we use different rules, and you have to get used to that, which makes it more exciting to play and, I hope to watch. I might make a wee appearance up front, depending on how things go,” she said.

Playing shinty-hurling-camogie composite rules, with 14 players aside, aspects of each sport are involved, which means that both sides are equally disadvantaged. Each half will last for 35 minutes, with teams using their own sticks. Like the scoring, the goal to be used is the goal used for hurling.

Al Reed, who is captain of the joint men’s shinty team has been playing for 17 years. In 2018 he played for Scotland at university level against Maynooth University in the County Kildare town.

“Shinty is a Highland sport that was brought to the central belt of Scotland, and has a special place in Scottish Gaelic culture. It was actually brought here by the Irish centuries ago, and has developed into its own local game. All the guys are looking forward to Saturday’s match and a big shout out to the organisers for having us over,” he said.

As for tactics, both Scots were keeping their cards close to their chests, although Al said, they’d be aiming “to get to the ball first from the throw-in and then get it away quickly, but not too high.”

The gates open at 3pm with the men’s game starting at 4pm. The women’s match is scheduled for 6pm. The two friendlies are free for everyone and will have a ‘carnival atmosphere’ with a Photo Booth opportunity for the children with some of Antrim’s hurlers, which is being provided by county sponsor, Fibrus. Antrim’s half pace hurlers will also be showing their skills, and pace, during the half-time game providing entertainment for all the family.

Al Reed

County Chairman Séamus McMullan is looking forward to the games as it is part of Antrim’s 140th year of celebration.

“This event is a powerful reminder of the enduring ties between Antrim, particularly the Glens of Antrim, and the Highlands of Scotland – links rooted in Gaelic language, culture, and sport. As we celebrate 140 years of the GAA in Antrim, it’s fitting to honour that shared heritage through our ancient games of hurling and shinty. In coming together across traditions and communities, we’re not just marking history – we’re continuing it.”

Séamus continued: “The bond of friendship developed between Collie and Rev David has brought this game into being. We really thank them for that and wish the teams the best for Saturday's games.”

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland once had several congregations in West Belfast, which closed during the 1970s and 1980s for various reasons. On the first Sunday of each month, Mr Moore holds a service in An Chultúrlann, the Irish cultural heritage centre on the Falls Road – which from 1882 for 100 years was Broadway Presbyterian Church.

“There is a link with West Belfast that has been lost and as Presbyterians we’re trying to re-establish it through An Tionólann. In reconnecting we have held a number of events during recent festivals as a way of initially reconnecting and ‘Between the Sticks’ is very much part of that,” Mr Moore said.

Talking about people’s perceptions, he continued: “In the north of Scotland, you have people who speak a Gaelic language, they play a Gaelic game, they’re in a Gaelic culture, but their background is probably, but not always, Presbyterian. In some ways, what we are doing here is a kind of ‘narrative disruption’ and we think the matches are a great way to do this, as it may not fit with what most people ideally see as ‘Presbyterian’. We would like as many people to come along as possible on Saturday. It’s a free family-fun day out and I’m looking forward to it."