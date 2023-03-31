Man shot in both legs in Ballymurphy

A MAN was shot in both legs in Whitecliff Drive area of Ballymurphy last night.



The shooting took place shortly after 9.00pm. The man was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment for his wounds.



SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty condemned the shooting.



“This senseless violence has no place in our community who want to see an end to gunmen roaming our streets causing chaos for people here. A man has been left in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries as a result of this attack which has also caused significant distress to local residents.”

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Whitecliff Drive area of west Belfast pic.twitter.com/vk6CqFyuO4 — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) March 30, 2023

“These attacks have become far too regular an occurrence in our area. They achieve nothing but causing further misery for people who just want to get on with their lives and live in peace.



“People in West Belfast should not have to live under the shadow of gunmen and our community wants to see an end to these attacks once for all.”



The SDLP man has called for people in the area to assist police with their investigation.



Police cordons were in place in the area as the investigation got underway. Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2012 of 30/03/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.