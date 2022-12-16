SHOP LOCAL: Dairy Farm Shopping Centre rolls out red carpet for festive shoppers

This Christmas businesses at Dairy Farm Shopping Centre are seeking your support and are asking for you to share the message to others to support their local businesses this year more than ever.

With raising costs affecting us all, businesses at the shopping centre have come together and spoken with the media to promote their buy local/shop local message – keep it local.

Lisa Brennan and Patrick Treacy, who both grew up in the Colin area, have two award-winning businesses, Urban Fire and The Little Mexican Deli which are both located in the centre.

Lisa said: “By shopping local, people are making a personal investment in our neighbourhood and community. In fact, we have been told that for every £100 spent, roughly £68 to £73 of it returns to local activity. Money is kept in the community because locally[1]owned businesses purchase from other local businesses and service providers. We, along with many of the businesses in the centre, employ a lot of local people, keeping jobs in our area.

We also give back to our community through local events and sponsorships. We would encourage you and your friends to spread our message of KEEP IT LOCAL this Christmas.”

Along with the ‘keep it local’ appeal the centre has a host of festive activities, visit their free Santa in his magical kingdom where each child will receive a selection box. They have face painting and balloon modelling for the kids on Saturdays, which runs alongside the weekly Christmas markets. The weekly markets showcase some of the finest local products from homemade buns to personalised Christmas gifts.

The return of their popular letter to Santa Competition is now live. Write your letter and pop it in Santa’s post-box to be in with a chance of winning £100 gift card for Smyth’s toy store. Help yourself to a free candy cane at the Christmas tree which is located at the front entrance. Take a selfie with the Christmas Elfie Board. St Kieran’s Primary School will hold their carol service on Monday, 19 December from 11am - 12pm.

There are also customer giveaways where customers can win a Christmas hamper. Their counter click will notify them if they are the lucky winner. There are three luxurious hampers to be given away and all you need to do is enter the mall.

Happy Christmas from all the businesses in Dairy Farm Shopping Centre – for all your Christmas needs they have it covered from food, fashion, furniture, perfumes, ice creams kids’ days out, meals out and home deliveries, gym memberships, barbers, hair and beauty, tanning, nails, relaxations treats, bingo, tyre services, car wash, charities, dog grooming and much more.

There's something for everyone this Christmas at Dairy Farm Shipping Centre.