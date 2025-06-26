Short Strand's Erin to steal the show at Glastonbury

A SHORT Strand actor is heading to Glastonbury this week – but she's not there to see the bands.



Erin Martin is bringing the high-energy show Raves R Us to festival-goers with theatre company Naughty Corner Productions from Liverpool who are known for their bold and creative work.



Raves R Us is about the history of rave culture, told through music, dancing and acting. The show takes the crowd through a journey of music from the 1970’s right through to the Noughties and beyond with dance and acting that is full of life. The show mixes forms of acting, dancing, rave music and storytelling into one energetic performance as a way to encourage the audience to engage and deep dive into their own musical experiences.



Described by critics as “the wackiest show I’ve ever witnessed” and “a stroke of theatrical genius”, the performance is a huge opportunity for the local performer.



“I’m buzzing to be back at Glastonbury with Naughty Corner Productions for the second year of Raves R Us,” said Erin. “It’s a mad show and being part of it as an Irish actor is a dream. There’s nothing like it.



“There’s something very special about Raves R Us, and I truly believe it would resonate with the audiences back home. I’d love to see the show come to Belfast. It’s the perfect show for the city’s spirit and culture.”



Raves R Us will be performed four times on the Outside Circus Stage at Glastonbury, with late-night shows from Thursday to Sunday.