'Significant damage' caused after latest fire on Black Mountain

A WEST Belfast councillor has hit out at the recent spate of fires on the Black Mountain, which he says has caused "significant damage to the local environment, endangered wildlife, and placed unnecessary strain on emergency services".

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly was speaking after a number of fires on the mountain this week, two of which occurred on 5 May. Last month a blaze on the mountain caused significant damage over a wide area.

“These fires are not only destructive but also deeply disheartening to the many residents who value and care for this unique natural space,” said Councillor Donnelly.

“Black Mountain is a vital part of our community – a place of heritage, recreation, and natural beauty that must be protected for future generations.

“We, as a party and as a community in Upper Springfield, have an ambitious plan to unlock the hills on the foot of the greater Ballymurphy and Turf Lodge community. This will create access and walking routes as part of our hills project. Incidents as recent as Monday are the last thing we want to see.

“Just before the Easter break, we met almost 700 kids from the area who told us about their passion, enthusiasm, and love for the hills. It’s a shame the actions of a small minority are putting the mountain, wildlife, habitat, the fire service and indeed themselves at risk.

“I would appeal to parents to question your children if they come in smelling of smoke and challenge their behaviour. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt."

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly added: “Our team are working very hard in the area to promote access to the hills, protect our environment and educate our young people on the importance of this habitat right on our doorstep. We would appeal to anyone involved in these fires to stop now.”

Posting a photo of a fire earlier this week, SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: "These repeated fires are causing serious and lasting damage to our environment and wildlife – this must stop.

"If you have seen anyone starting this please report it immediately. Black Mountain belongs to all of us. We must protect it"