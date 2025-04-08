WATCH: Fire service tackling large gorse fire on Black Mountain

A LOCAL MLA has hit out at “shocking” scenes as a large gorse fire raged on the Belfast Hills on Tuesday night.

Multiple fire appliances are en route to the scene on Black Mountain near the top of the Whiterock Road.

WATCH: Multiple fire appliances en route to large gorse fire on Black Mountain near the top of the Whiterock Road. pic.twitter.com/KXe8RTQddq — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) April 8, 2025

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said: “Black Mountain is an environmental treasure, and it’s absolutely shocking to see a fire burning on it tonight.

“This threatens wildlife and natural habitat on the mountain, and the surrounding community.

"I understand fire appliances are currently at the scene and I would encourage the community to allow them space while they deal with the fire.

“If the fire was started deliberately, those responsible must face the full force of the law, and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward.”

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly added: "Shocking and despicable scenes of a fire on our mountain yet again, endangering wildlife and natural habitat as well as adding a resource strain on our fire service.

"It is sickening."

As the blaze spread, a crowd of teens was seen running from the site of a second smaller blaze lower on the mountain near the top of the Monagh by-pass.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have been attending gorse fires across the North, most notably in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mourne Mountains.

More than 75 firefighters were involved in the two-mile long wildfire which remains under investigation

The NIFRS said it received 240 calls on Monday. It sent crews to 148 of these, of which 27 were wildfires.

They also said some of the fires were lit "deliberately."

A national hazards management yellow wildfire warning remains in place across the North.