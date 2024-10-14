Sinister sign threatening workers at Boyne Bridge removed by PSNI

THREATENING: The board was placed at Boyne Bridge on Sunday evening

A SIGN containing sinister graffiti targeting workers at the Boyne Bridge near Sandy Row has been removed by police

Officers from the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group moved in to remove the sign which appeared on Durham Street on Sunday night after work to dismantle the bridge got under way at the weekend.

The sinister graffiti warned: 'Touch this bridge, beware' alongside a drawing of rifle crosshairs.

Dear @psni

I have done a dummy run for you. Feel free to do your job instead of me pretending to.

All joking aside, what kind of bloody place are we living in? pic.twitter.com/Tua89NuZuK — Squinter (@squinteratn) October 14, 2024

Public realm work began on Saturday around the new £340 million Grand Central Station. Durham Street will be closed for up to 12 months to facilitate the work, which includes the removal of the bridge.

A last minute legal bid to halt work around the demolition of the bridge failed on Friday.

South Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Roisin Brown said: “The sign has now been removed by our officers and enquiries are ongoing.

"We are investigating this report as a potential public order offence.

“As our investigation progresses we will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.

“We would reiterate our appeal that anyone with information about the sign is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1540 13/10/24.”