Durham Street to close for a year to dismantle Boyne Bridge

DURHAM Street is to close for up to a year in order to facilitate essential public realm works around the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

A full road closure of Durham Street, from Grosvenor Road to Hope Street will commence on Saturday.

The works will involve sensitively dismantling the existing 1936 Durham Street/Boyne Bridge to facilitate the safe completion of the first phase of street works associated with the new station.

Translink say the contractor will seek to preserve key elements of the bridge, and are continuing to engage with the local community on an arts and heritage programme which will utilise these materials for future projects.

Translink is also encouraging people to consider using public transport to access the city during this next phase of works as road users can expect some delays.

With bus and rail services set to operate from the new station from Sunday, Translink are encouraging everyone to consider using public transport and play their part in helping reduce traffic in the city and the negative impact this has on air quality, social and economic wellbeing.