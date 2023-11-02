Sinn Féin meet with ambassadors from Arab countries as situation in Gaza deteriorates

A SINN Féin delegation has met with ambassadors and diplomats from several Arab countries today, with the party reiterating its call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Led by party leader Mary Lou McDonald and including First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill, the Sinn Féin group also included Matt Carthy TD and MLAs Pat Sheehan and Declan Kearney. They met with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from Palestine, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Speaking following the meeting, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “I want to welcome this morning’s meeting with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from Palestine, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

“The ambassadors briefed us on the deteriorating situation in Gaza where the Israeli bombardment is causing a humanitarian crisis with almost 10,000 Palestinians killed, many of whom are children, the displacement of 1.4million people and the cutting off of humanitarian aid.

“Israel’s actions are not defence. They amount to collective punishment and are a breach of international law.

“The International Community and the EU are failing to provide the leadership required. They need to be unequivocal in calling for an immediate ceasefire, be unequivocal and consistent in the application of international law and be unequivocal in holding Israel to account for its continuous breaching of international law.

“And ultimately there must be dialogue to secure a just and lasting peace including a viable state of Palestine.”