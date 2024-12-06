Great family night out with Sleeping Beauty at St Comgall's

BRASSNECK Theatre Company are back with the People’s Panto and their unique twist on Sleeping Beauty, which is playing over the next three weeks at the splendid St Comgall’s on Divis Street.

With the hall full of children and families for the opening night, the show has everything from witty one-liners, catchy songs and choreographed dance routines, to audience participation – oh yes it does!

Written by and starring ‘Blue Lights’ actor Neil Keery – who is back as Dame Fairy Up Liquid – Brassneck’s People’s Panto was established to improve access to theatre during the festive season for all by bringing pantomime back to its community roots and offering a professional festive arts experience in a local venue with low-cost ticket prices. And with tickets as low as £8 it really is an affordable night out for the family in a cracking venue on your doorstep.

But what can you expect? Well, Dame Fairy Up Liquid is once again the star of the show. Back after last year’s Cinderella – which was described as the ‘best panto in town’ – the pantomime dame plays a mixture of narrator, compere and stand-up comedian, keeping the story moving at pace with the help of her time altering wand.

And don’t expect the conventional Sleeping Beauty story here – that’s not how Brassneck and writer Keery do things. Directed by Tony Devlin and Fionnuala Kennedy we’re brought right up to date with Our Ora’s (Sharon Duffy) Tik Tok video going viral. Wicket witch Mallory (Rosie McClelland), along with her sidekick Wingnut (Vicky Allen), are determined to thwart Ora's Féile duet with singing sensation Sailor Twift (Darren Franklin), but all they need to do is to prick her little finger. What could possible go wrong?

Expect a great romp with plenty of sleggin' and banter and with the venue only metres from the city centre, this panto is accessible to families from right across the city.

Running until December 22 you can book your tickets for Sleeping Beauty here.