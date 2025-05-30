West Small Biz Rountable in call for new recruits, returns in June with top green transition marketeer

The seventh West Belfast Small Business Roundtable - the preeminent business network in West Belfast - will welcome a top marketeer with green maritime vessel company Artemis for its June gathering on Tuesday 24 June.

Gail Cook has over 25 years experience working across public and private sectors and is passionate about helping to decarbonise the planet. Over the last 10 years she has led the strategic development of innovative products and solutions to help decarbonise heating within homes and businesses.

In early 2023 she joined Artemis Technologies bringing her knowledge and expertise of decarbonisation challenges to the maritime sector. The battery-powered ferry company is bringing boat manufacturing back to Belfast's Titanic Quarter and has won orders for its vessels in both Europe and the USA.

Gail is a native of Balllyclare and started her post-school education at (what is now) Belfast MET and at night-classes in New York University.

To join the West Belfast Small Business Network, email Máirtín Ó Muilleoir. "Our Network has no dues, no minutes, no constitution and no bureaucracy," says Ó Muilleoir. "It is simply a chance for small business owners to come together to hear from experienced business leaders - often with a West Belfast connection - and to network with their peers....and hopefully do a little bit of business to make the world go round."

The network is open solely to business owners and entrepreneurs but each roundtable gathering is limited to just 14 places. "We want to have a real roundtable experience," says Ó Muilleoir, "and that means limiting numbers to ensure everyone has a chance to engage with our guest speaker."

However, new members are welcome. "We have 40 business owners in our WhatsApp group at present but would like to double that by year's end," adds Ó Muilleoir.

Tickets for the Gail Cook are available on Eventbrite - the earlybird discounted ticket can be accessed using promo code EAN.

Previous speakers have included Nemeton founder Irial Mac Murchú, Staffline Recruitment Ireland CEO Tina McKenzie and Cirdan founder Hugh Cormican.