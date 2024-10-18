Soccer: Belfast Celtic and Willowbank both eyeing Steel & Sons Cup progress

CHRISTMAS may still be a way off, but for the eight teams remaining in the Steel & Sons Cup, it is now firmly in sight as they get ready for this weekend’s quarter-finals.

Last year’s winners, Comber Rec remain on course to defend the title as they host Ballymoney United and Killyleagh welcome Linfield Swifts this Saturday, but in the other games, Belfast Celtic travel to Derriaghy CC’s Seycon Park and Finaghy host Willowbank at Breda Park (2pm).

Belfast Celtic have been in something of a period of transition, but in recent weeks they have put together a fine run of results and will test themselves when they make that short trip to Derriaghy.

Both teams benefitted from the luck of the draw to receive a bye into the second round with Celtic thrashing Barn United before edging Lisburn Rangers 4-3 and then Wakehurst to get to this stage.

Derriaghy had comfortable wins over Bloomfield and Larne Tech OB but needed penalties to get past Dromara Village in the last 16.

Stephen McAlorum’s side enjoyed a 3-1 win over Portstewart in the Intermediate Cup at the weekend with the goals coming from Anthony Nelson (two) and Lee O’Brien with Derriaghy enjoying the weekend off, so they are certainly heading into this quarter-final with a spring in their step.

“It’s a great competition and everyone wants to be a part of it,” McAlorum said.

“Derriaghy would be strong favourites as they have been about it for a while. It is a difficult place to go as they always bring a wee crowd, so we will just go and look to put on a performance as best as possible.

“But we’re under no illusions it will be a very difficult game as they are a good side, so we’ll just do our best.

“The Intermediate League they are in (NAFL) is strong and competitive. Most of the top teams are very good sides and hard to play again. They had a really good 4-1 win against Ards Rangers the other week, so they’ll be happy with their form and will be looking at themselves as favourites.”

Things have certainly been moving in the right direction for the Glen Road Heights club this season as the new faces have settled.

It’s still something of a work in progress, but making progress in the cups has built confidence and they are hopeful of maintaining that this week.

“It’s a new team altogether this year and it’s just about them gelling,” McAlorum added.

“The past few weeks they have started to put a few results together and seem to be enjoying playing and have started to understand each other.

“We have seven or eight new players into he team this year and the previous year there were about 10, so it’s been a transition period for Belfast Celtic You’re always looking to build and get better.

“Most games you are trying to win and do your best, whether that’s in the league or the cups.”

Willowbank have taken a slightly longer route to the last as they were in action in the opening round and didn’t benefit from a bye, but came through 2-1 against Crumlin United before accounting for Ballymacash Rangers, Crusaders reserves and then Ards Rangers.

Finaghy began in the second round, defeating Grove United before edging Shorts in a seven-goal thriller and then getting the better of Larne Olympic.

They will both come in with a spring in their step due to recent form with the ‘Bank taking down another Premier Intermediate team in the Intermediate Cup as goals from Eamonn Hughes, Declan Gill and Eoin McCullough saw them claim a 3-0 win over Coagh United.

“I couldn’t ask for more of the boys,” said Willowbank manager, Declan McCrory of their season to date.

“We implemented a few changes this season in terms of how we play and even though last season was a success, it has shown in our results. We are more formidable to play against and it’s hard to get a goal off us.

“Ballymacash from the Premier Intermediate and another side from the Premier Intermediate at the weekend, Coagh, found it hard with our style and we ended up winning both comfortably.

“We came together as a group at the start of the season to define what would be success this season and decided it would be promotion and a cup. It’s a big ask as there are so many good sides in the Intermediate leagues - not just ours (NAFL) but the Ballymena League, PIL, and Mid-Ulster. But the boys believe in themselves and have that ambition.”

This stage of the season sees teams flip from cup competition to cup competition with some league games thrown in for good measure, so the ‘one game at a time’ approach is the only realistic and logical one available.

Willowbank may sit in a division above Finaghy in the Northern Amateur Football League, plying their trade in 1A, but they are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead this week with a place in the last four up for grabs.

“It’s nearly unquantifiable why it’s such a big draw but maybe it is the Christmas Day final,” McCrory opined.

“The Intermediate Cup has double or treble the number of teams, but this definitely whets the tastebuds of the players and coaches.

“It’s great to be in the last eight, but we haven’t looked at Finaghy until we got last weekend over us. We know each other well as we’ve progressed up the NAFL divisions together. They were left in 1B when we went up to 1A, but we don’t take them lightly as even though they are in 1B, they’ve made the last eight of the Steel & Sons.

“You can start to see that Christmas Day showcase now as it’s tangible and then boys are buzzing for it and a belief they can do it.”