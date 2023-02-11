Soccer: Belfast Celtic blow away DC in McReynolds Cup derby

BPFL McReynolds Cup Round One

Belfast Celtic 3-0 Donegal Celtic

The ‘Celtic Derby’ took place at Glen Road Heights on Saturday afternoon with both sides looking to clinch their spot in the second round of this season's McReynolds Cup.

As expected, the affair was tense and very entertaining with Belfast Celtic clinching the previous affair with a 1-0 victory at Donegal Celtic Park in November.

It was DC midfielder Padraig Hughes who was on the end of a sore one after Stephen Tully hit the first challenge merely seconds into the tie.

The referee was a busy man this afternoon. In the third minute, Shane McKernan and Niall McAuley had to be cautioned after a suspected head-butt incident was resolved with a warning.

Shane McKernan looked to have opened the scoring early on. The Belfast Celtic forward brought down the high ball and finished a volley brilliantly. Unfortunately, the offside flag was raised.

Multiple challenges from both sides showed the ferocity of this game, as two local rivals were desperate to continue their cup journey.

Belfast Celtic attempted a long throw which had been flicked on by McKernan straight through to Eamonn Kelly’s. Kelly’s shot was just past the ’keeper, rolling agonisingly wide.

We progress to the next round of the McReynolds Cup after defeating @donegalcelticfc 3-0 ... Thank god the weather was perfect for the match to go ahead ... Our goalscorers today, below, were Shane McKernan, Barry Webb and Denver Taggart ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/xF1optJDst — BELFAST CELTIC (@BelfastCeltic1) February 11, 2023

Donegal Celtic upped it during the final 15 minutes of the first half. Michael Blaney saw his free-kick soar over the crossbar.

Once again, DC came close from a set-piece. Michael Blaney was left unmarked inside the box but failed to put his side in front as his effort blew high and over the bar. Blaney was subsequently booked after attempting a very high poor challenge on Anthony McGonnell.

Belfast Celtic came close through a Conor McAnena curler. The striker’s effort was inches over the bar.

Donegal Celtic’s Fra Duggan smashed the post. The striker found himself in space after a long ball caught the Belfast Celtic defence napping. His effort was solid but unfortunately hit the inside upright before the keeper recovered the ball.

At half-time, both sides were honours even as the score-line read a bore draw. Both sides easily could’ve been in front at the break, but defences came out on top.

The second half was more of the same tough-tackling affair.

The chances fell early for the hosts. Shane McKernan received the ball from a throw-in, he cut inside on the right and drilled home a shot which whizzed past Millet to open the scoring.

Chances for the away side were few and far between. The best came from a set piece as Niall McAuley saw his header almost equalise for DC.

Belfast Celtic grew in confidence and Anthony McGonnell pulled out some samba-esque tricks on the wing.

Players have a coming together

With 20 minutes remaining, Belfast Celtic doubled their lead. Substitute Barry Webb pounced on the loose ball after Millet spilt the initial catch- and struck a left-footed effort into the gaping goal.

Bookings began to be fished out by the referee as Templeton and O’Brien saw themselves brandished with yellow cards for dissent.

In the final minute, Belfast Celtic made it 3-0 in controversial fashion. DC goalkeeper Millet came flying out to head the ball clear, he went down after a challenge from Barry Webb, but play resumed, and BC took advantage of the situation.

Webb took a quick throw-in before Denver Taggart launched the ball from 40 yards which looped the DC defence and nestled in the net.

Belfast Celtic have booked themselves a 2nd round spot in the BPFL McReynolds Cup at the expense of Donegal Celtic, in what was a convincing 3-0 victory at Glen Road Heights.

BELFAST CELTIC: G McVeigh, K Farrelly, A McGonnell, R McPhillips, S Tully, P Nesbitt, L O’Brien, E Templeton, E Kelly, S McKernan, C Alena

Subs: B Webb, S Hawkins, D Taggart, D Snoddon

Goals: S McKernan 53’, B Webb 70’, D Taggart 90’

DONEGAL CELTIC: N Millet, C Gallagher, K McMahon, N McAuley, J Fleming, N Dixon, C Delaney, F Duggan, C Glenholmes, M Blaney, P Hughes

Subs: S Morelli, P McPeake, O Craig, W McCracken, C McIlhennon