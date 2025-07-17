Soccer: Belfast clubs find out their Irish Cup fate

UP FOR THE CUP: The Opening Round Draw for the Clearwater Irish Cup was made last weekend

THE first round of the 2025 Clearwater Irish Cup has been drawn with teams across the North finding out their fate ahead of the opening round on Saturday August 9th.

109 clubs were drawn out of the hat exactly two months following Cliftonville's defeat to Dungannon Swifts after a penalty shootout at Windsor Park, with the competition set to begin next month.

Out of the 109 clubs, 45 ties were drawn with the remaining 19 earning a bye into the second round.

The Irish cup holds its prestige as being the fourth oldest national cup competition in the world, being first contested back in 1881.

This season marks the 145th campaign for clubs with some interesting ties in the opening round as the club football season fast approaches.

🍀 𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗖𝗨𝗣 🍀



🏆 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱



We have been drawn away to Rosario in the 1st Round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup



Tie to be played on Saturday 9th August at Ulidia with a 1.30pm kick off 🍀



BIG Gs Competitions | City Tours Belfast | Theresa Dunlop Mortgages pic.twitter.com/jHky7uDIGj — St. James Swifts (@stjamesswifts) July 3, 2025

Clubs from the Irish Premiership and Irish Championship are exempt from the opening four rounds of the competition, with their entry coming later in the fifth round of play.

Lower league clubs will battle it out as teams from all divisions outside the top two embark to hopefully get their hands on the historic trophy.

Belfast clubs Belfast Celtic, Finaghy, Donegal Celtic, Crumlin United, St Oliver Plunkett, and West Belfast sides St James' Swifts and Willowbank all beginning their Irish Cup campaigns on the road.

Home ties were drawn for Suffolk, St Mary's, St Luke's, Rosario, Colin Valley and Intermediate cup champions Crumlin Star as they all are set to play host in the first round this season.

Meanwhile, West-Belfast side Immaculata were one of the nineteen to earn a first round buy in the tournament, gaining entry into the second round automatically.

Some tasty ties on offer see Suffolk welcome Crumlin United, St Mary's hosting Willowbank before Donegal Celtic make the trek to Armagh to face Markethill Swifts in Kilcuney.

The full fixture list can be seen below.

Games are due to be played on Saturday 9 August (1.30pm kick-offs).

Clearwater Irish Cup First Round:

18th Newtownabbey OB v Portavogie Rangers

1st Bangor v Dunloy

Ambassadors v Belfast Celtic

Aquinas v Dromara Village

Ballymoney United v Windmill Stars

Bessbrook United v Ards Rangers

Bloomfield v Comber Rec

Bryansburn Rangers v Tobermore United

Castlewellan Town v Bangor Amateurs

Colin Valley v Orangefield OB

Crumlin Star v Mossley

Dergview v St Matthew's

Desertmartin v Moneyslane

Dollingstown v Rathcoole

Dromore Amateurs v Finaghy

Dunmurry Rec v Abbey Villa

FC Mindwell v Crewe United

Greenisland v Newry City AFC

Heights v Lurgan Town

Holywood v Banbridge Town

Inspired Community v Dunmurry YM

Islandmagee v Sirocco Works

Killyleagh YC v Shamrock

Lisburn Rangers v Derriaghy CC

Malachians v Glebe Rangers

Markethill Swifts v Donegal Celtic

Moyola Park v St Oliver Plunkett

Newcastle v Albert Foundry

Newmills v Tandragee Rovers

Oxford Sunnyside v Lisburn Distillery

Portadown BBOB v Ballymacash Rangers

Portstewart v Newtowne

Rathfriland Rangers v Brantwood

Rectory Rangers v Banbridge Rangers

Richhill AFC v Shankill United

Rosario YC v St James' Swifts

Rosemount Rec v Knockbreda

Saintfield United v Seagoe

St Luke's v Downshire YM

St Mary's (Newtownabbey) v Willowbank

St Mary's YC v Ballynahinch Olympic

Strabane Athletic v Cookstown Youth

Suffolk v Crumlin United

Valley Rangers v Ballyclare Comrades

Wellington Rec v Tullyvallen

Byes: Coagh United, Craigavon City, Drumaness Mills, Fivemiletown United, Grove United, Hanover, Immaculata, Killymoon Rangers, Kilmore Rec, Larne Tech OB, Lower Maze, Maiden City, Newbuildings United, Portaferry Rovers, PSNI, Seapatrick, Tullycarnet, Wakehurst, Woodvale