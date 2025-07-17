THE first round of the 2025 Clearwater Irish Cup has been drawn with teams across the North finding out their fate ahead of the opening round on Saturday August 9th.
109 clubs were drawn out of the hat exactly two months following Cliftonville's defeat to Dungannon Swifts after a penalty shootout at Windsor Park, with the competition set to begin next month.
Out of the 109 clubs, 45 ties were drawn with the remaining 19 earning a bye into the second round.
The Irish cup holds its prestige as being the fourth oldest national cup competition in the world, being first contested back in 1881.
This season marks the 145th campaign for clubs with some interesting ties in the opening round as the club football season fast approaches.
🍀 𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗖𝗨𝗣 🍀— St. James Swifts (@stjamesswifts) July 3, 2025
🏆 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱
We have been drawn away to Rosario in the 1st Round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup
Tie to be played on Saturday 9th August at Ulidia with a 1.30pm kick off 🍀
BIG Gs Competitions | City Tours Belfast | Theresa Dunlop Mortgages pic.twitter.com/jHky7uDIGj
Clubs from the Irish Premiership and Irish Championship are exempt from the opening four rounds of the competition, with their entry coming later in the fifth round of play.
Lower league clubs will battle it out as teams from all divisions outside the top two embark to hopefully get their hands on the historic trophy.
Belfast clubs Belfast Celtic, Finaghy, Donegal Celtic, Crumlin United, St Oliver Plunkett, and West Belfast sides St James' Swifts and Willowbank all beginning their Irish Cup campaigns on the road.
Home ties were drawn for Suffolk, St Mary's, St Luke's, Rosario, Colin Valley and Intermediate cup champions Crumlin Star as they all are set to play host in the first round this season.
Meanwhile, West-Belfast side Immaculata were one of the nineteen to earn a first round buy in the tournament, gaining entry into the second round automatically.
Some tasty ties on offer see Suffolk welcome Crumlin United, St Mary's hosting Willowbank before Donegal Celtic make the trek to Armagh to face Markethill Swifts in Kilcuney.
The full fixture list can be seen below.
Games are due to be played on Saturday 9 August (1.30pm kick-offs).
Clearwater Irish Cup First Round:
18th Newtownabbey OB v Portavogie Rangers
1st Bangor v Dunloy
Ambassadors v Belfast Celtic
Aquinas v Dromara Village
Ballymoney United v Windmill Stars
Bessbrook United v Ards Rangers
Bloomfield v Comber Rec
Bryansburn Rangers v Tobermore United
Castlewellan Town v Bangor Amateurs
Colin Valley v Orangefield OB
Crumlin Star v Mossley
Dergview v St Matthew's
Desertmartin v Moneyslane
Dollingstown v Rathcoole
Dromore Amateurs v Finaghy
Dunmurry Rec v Abbey Villa
FC Mindwell v Crewe United
Greenisland v Newry City AFC
Heights v Lurgan Town
Holywood v Banbridge Town
Inspired Community v Dunmurry YM
Islandmagee v Sirocco Works
Killyleagh YC v Shamrock
Lisburn Rangers v Derriaghy CC
Malachians v Glebe Rangers
Markethill Swifts v Donegal Celtic
Moyola Park v St Oliver Plunkett
Newcastle v Albert Foundry
Newmills v Tandragee Rovers
Oxford Sunnyside v Lisburn Distillery
Portadown BBOB v Ballymacash Rangers
Portstewart v Newtowne
Rathfriland Rangers v Brantwood
Rectory Rangers v Banbridge Rangers
Richhill AFC v Shankill United
Rosario YC v St James' Swifts
Rosemount Rec v Knockbreda
Saintfield United v Seagoe
St Luke's v Downshire YM
St Mary's (Newtownabbey) v Willowbank
St Mary's YC v Ballynahinch Olympic
Strabane Athletic v Cookstown Youth
Suffolk v Crumlin United
Valley Rangers v Ballyclare Comrades
Wellington Rec v Tullyvallen
Byes: Coagh United, Craigavon City, Drumaness Mills, Fivemiletown United, Grove United, Hanover, Immaculata, Killymoon Rangers, Kilmore Rec, Larne Tech OB, Lower Maze, Maiden City, Newbuildings United, Portaferry Rovers, PSNI, Seapatrick, Tullycarnet, Wakehurst, Woodvale