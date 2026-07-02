LAST Thursday saw an Extraordinary General Meeting take place at the Landsdowne hotel in North Belfast ahead of the Cliftonville Board deciding that negotiations with the Toronto Firm would resume following a meeting with members and the Management Committee.

The initial process ahead of an expected takeover with the Canadians took a hit when back in January the club decided to stall the process and end negotiations with the Toronto firm much to the dismay of the Reds fans.

A statement read from Cliftonville Football Club read: "At this evening’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Cliftonville Football Club, Members of the Club voted in favour of a Special Resolution authorising the Management Committee to enter into formal negotiations with the Toronto Investment Group.

"Consistent with the Club Investment Governance Process outlined to Members earlier this month, this authority permits the Management Committee, supported by appropriate professional advisors, to explore and negotiate potential terms in the best interests of the Club.

"The Club’s legal representatives will now engage with their counterparts at TIG on the next step of the process."

Competing in the top flight has now become quite the task for clubs without the full-time label attached, and it is no more prevalent than now given the last non-professional outfit to win the division was Cliftonville in 2013/14.

Since then, every team that has clinched the title has done so after switching to professional status and with the current financial situation at Cliftonville, it remains to be seen whether that may be the direction Cliftonville go should the new owners take the reigns as the men from Solitude hope to compete at the top end of the Irish Premiership once again.