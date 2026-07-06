Club Friendly



Cliftonville 1

Hibernian 5



At Carton House Kildare

CLIFTONVILLE returned to action as they commenced their pre-season programme with a thorough workout against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in County Kildare on Saturday afternoon behind closed doors.

The Edinburgh side concluded their Irish pre-season camp ahead of their upcoming European ties with a friendly staged at the Scottish Premiership side’s training base at Carton House in Kildare.

Jim Magilton handed starts to summer signings Aaron Wightman and Joel Thompson, however fellow new recruits Ben Quinn, Dan O’Connor and former Hibs player Kyle McClelland missed out with niggles.

A few days on from a youthful XI losing out to Shamrock Rovers in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium, a much stronger Hibs side welcomed their international representatives back to the fold and, in a fast start to the game, took a sixth minute lead when Owen Elding floated over a cross for Jason Kerr to head home.

It wasn’t long before Cliftonville were level, as Brian Healy claimed possession in the middle of the park and set off on a surging run through the middle before providing the pass from which Rory Hale coolly found the far corner for the equaliser.

PJ Morrison then saved from Josh Mulligan and also matched a long-range Elding attempt. It didn't take long for Hibernian to restore their advantage and just past the half-hour Nicky Cadden’s effort was turned into the net via the woodwork after deflecting off of Paul Stanfield and an own-goal saw the Edinburgh side take the advantage.

Owen Elding was next to be denied by the offside flag, he applied an excellent finish after being played through one-on-one by Felix Passlack – but again, the linesman cut the celebrations short.

Moments later, Elding’s near post effort was held from the edge of the box.

Hibs swiftly extended their lead when Ireland international Jamie McGrath combined with Elding to supply Martin Boyle, with the 41-times capped Australia striker blasting a low drive beyond Morrison.

There were some positive spells and good signs from Cliftonville against a tough opponent but the Reds were ultimately limited when it came to chances of finding the net.

Thibault Klidje opened his account for the Hibs inside the first five minutes of the second period.

He was the sharpest to react in the box, heading home from close-range after Jason Kerr kept Nicky Cadden’s corner alive in the area for a fourth goal.

At the other end, Joe Gormley saw a long-range chip scale the crossbar and Conor Falls sent an effort wide ahead of keeper Raphael Sallinger denying David Green from close range.

Lewis Gillie’s goal-line clearance prevented Cliftonville from pulling one back during a scramble that ended with Gormley shooting off target before Hibernian completed the scoring right at the finish when Klidje applied the finishing touch to Chris Cadden’s ball across the face of goal.

The Reds have returned but despite no European early season aspirations but they await an official pre-season programme which is still to be confirmed in the coming weeks, with their opening day derby clash with Crusaders firmly fixated on the horizon.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Wightman, Conlan, Kelly, Stanfield, Leppard, Thompson, Wilson, Hale, Healy, Curran. Subs: Ridd (Morrison), Green (Wightman), Sheridan (Stanfield), Falls (Healy), Gormley (Curran), Cassidy (Leppard), Anderson (Hale).