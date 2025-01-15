Soccer: Destiny calls to send Cliftonville into the League Cup final

Destiny Ojo runs to the Cliftonville support after scoring what proved to be the winner in extra-time INPHO

Bet McLean League Cup, semi-final (AET)

Larne 0–1 Cliftonville

DESTINY Ojo struck three minutes from the end of extra-time as Cliftonville saw off 10-man Larne 1-0 to advance to the Bet McLean Cup final.

Four days from their league defeat in east Antrim, the Reds stayed defensively solid and a red card for Shaun Want gave them a numerical advantage that they failed to benefit from inside the 90 minutes.

It looked as if the game was heading to the lottery of penalties until substitute Ojo had the simplest of headers from Rory Hale’s cross to spark scenes of jubilation amongst the travelling support as Jim Magilton’s side held on for victory, which sees them return to the decider for the first time since winning the competition in 2022 – the same year they last tasted victory over Larne in Inver Park.

Despite feeling his side were wasteful at times, Magilton praised their guts and character, attributes he would relate to the late Michael Newberry ahead of his funeral on Thursday.

“It’s a semi-final and it came very quickly, probably we would have liked a little bit of a break between the games,” he said.

“You talk about character for both teams and you give Larne a lot of credit because they dug in and fought so valiantly tonight.

“We were wasteful and our quality into the box was poor at times, but we kept going and that is one thing you have to say about this team.

“We’ve lost four on the bounce and to come back and win a semi-final was huge in the context of our season.

“Whilst we celebrate tonight, we are very mindful that we travel to Newcastle tomorrow to bury Michael Newberry and if you talk about guts and character - that summed up him and it summed us up tonight.”

Chaos in the away end.



😍 @cliftonvillefc



Last minute winner in the #BetMcLeanCup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8E8sKL244I — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) January 14, 2025

Magilton made three changes from Friday evening's league defeat at the same venue with Lewis Ridd, Conor Pepper and Ryan Corrigan dropping to the bench at the expense of David Odumosu, Harry Wilson and Micheál Glynn.

It was the hosts who were first to go close when Dylan Sloan had a pass cleared and Conor McKendry’s curling shot from the edge of the box was held by David Odumosu.

At the other end, Shea Kearney’s cross was half cleared and Harry Wilson let fly with an effort that skewed off target.

Cliftonville’s best opportunity of the half came through an error from Cian Bolger that Joe Gormley intercepted, but Rohan Ferguson diverted the striker’s effort around the post for a corner which came to nothing.

Midway through the half, a Conor McKendry shot towards the bottom corner was scrambled behind by Odumosu.

Sloan saw an attempted cross cut-out at the expense of a corner by Odhran Casey and the threat from Conor McKendry continued to cause problems, with the midfielder driving forward and sending a shot whistling wide of the post.

Late in the half, Aaron Donnelly delivered a dangerous cross, but neither Conor McKendry nor Dylan Sloan were able to profit as the half ended scoreless at Inver Park.

In the 53rd minute, Larne were reduced to 10 men after Shaun Want lunged in on Rory Hale and referee Tony Clarke had no hesitation in brandishing a red card.

Cliftonville almost took advantage after the hour mark when Luke Conlon zipped a pass into Axel Piesold and his snapshot that pushed to safety by Ferguson.

With 20 minutes remaining, Levi Ives dropped in a free-kick and substitute Ryan Nolan’s header was pushed over the bar and behind by Odumosu.

Aaron Donnelly picked out Ives from the resulting corner and he saw two efforts scrambled behind for a further corner, which came to nothing.

The visitors tried to make their numerical advantage count, forcing numerous corners, and having shots from Micheál Glynn and Rory Hale blocked.

The best chance came when Glynn floated in an inch-perfect cross that both Ryan Corrigan and Piesold attacked, with Corrigan glancing wide as the ninety minutes ended goalless and extra-time was required.

The only chance in the first period came inside of the opening 60 seconds when substitute Coran Madden flashed in a low cross that Cian Bolger was forced to divert behind for a corner in a cautious first 15 minutes.

Shaun Want is given his marching orders

Cliftonville upped the ante in the second period with Arran Pettifer driving forward and slipping in Corrigan whose shot was blocked by Ferguson and Pettifer skied the rebound over.

They thought the pressure had paid off when Jonny Addis flashed in a cross that Pettifer slammed home, but the offside flag immediately brought the celebrations to a halt.

With three minutes remaining, the winner would arrive. Rory Hale played a short corner to Coran Madden and took the return before whipping in a delightful cross that Destiny Ojo headed beyond Ferguson for only his second goal of the campaign, sparking scenes of unbridled joy beyond the net.

Larne pushed for a quick response that would have forced penalties but Cliftonville held firm in the closing stages and Ojo’s header was enough to book their place in the March 9 decider.

Glentoran will provide the opposition in the final as they also had to navigate extra-time, coming through 4-2 against Crusaders at The Oval.

The Glens looked on their way when leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to a Jordan Jenkins brace, but the Crues responded after the break with Stewart Nixon and Kieran Offord tieing it up.

It seemed penalties may be on the cards, but the hosts struck late on with Kodi Lyons-Foster heading home and Jay Donnelly sealing their passage in added time.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Ives (Ryan 119’), Donnelly, McKendry (Nolan 63’), Graham (Randall 106’), McEneff (Thomson 63’), Bolger, Cosgrove, Sloan (Magee 106’), Gallagher.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Casey, Addis, Conlon (McGuinness 106’), Wilson (Pettifer 80’), Piesold (Pepper 119’), Hale, Glynn (Madden 91’), Curran (Ojo 100’), Gormley (Corrigan 80’).

REFEREE: Tony Clarke