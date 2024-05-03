Soccer: Glendowan FC launches new senior team and unveils community-focused initiatives

Glendown FC has been at the heart of the Colin community since 2002

GLENDOWAN FC, a grassroots football institution nestled in the heart of the Colin area of West Belfast, is proud to announce significant expansions to its offerings and initiatives.

Since its inception in 2002, Glendowan FC has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for the youth of the community, offering an alternative to street life through the beautiful game.

Initially founded by concerned parents, with a vision to engage and entertain their young sons of the area, founders Terry Cassidy and David Owen started by organising five-a-side friendly games and now the club has flourished into a beacon of community spirit, boasting over 250 registered players ranging from U5 to U16.

The club participates in various leagues including the Lisburn League, IFA small-sided games, FonaCab Development League, and Prodirect Development League, offering diverse opportunities for skill development and competition.

In a significant stride forward, Glendowan FC proudly unveils the addition of a new senior team to its roster, marking an exciting new chapter in the club's history.

This decision was made to provide a clear pathway for the club’s talent to senior football and keeping this positive outlet in place especially during the tentative years of early adulthood.

This expansion not only broadens the club's reach but also underscores its commitment to providing football opportunities for individuals of all ages within the community.

"Glendowan FC has always been more than just a football club; it's a cornerstone of the community," remarked Club Chairman Gareth Devlin.

"Our focus remains firmly rooted in youth development and community engagement, and the introduction of our new senior team reflects our dedication to fostering a lifelong love for the sport among all members of our community."

With an eye towards the future, Glendowan FC is excited to unveil forthcoming initiatives aimed at further enriching the lives of its players and the broader community including Fan Fitness, promoting mental and physical health in the community.

As the largest youth football club in the Colin neighbourhood, Glendowan FC recognises the importance of continued growth and innovation in fulfilling its mission.

"We are incredibly proud of the strides we've made since our humble beginnings in 2002," said Glendowan FC stalwart Eddie Mulligan.

"Our success is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and coaches who have poured their hearts into the club year after year. We remain committed to providing a platform for youth development and fostering a sense of belonging within our community."

Glendowan FC's senior team is gearing up for an exciting season ahead as they prepare to compete in the Belfast & District Football League for the 2024/25 season, adding a new layer of excitement to the club's journey.

For anyone interested in getting involved please contact the club on glendowanfootballclub@outlook.com or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/glendowanfdc