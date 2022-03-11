Soccer: Hale basking in "feel-good factor" around Solitude

Rory Hale, pictured in action against Coleraine in the Irish Cup last Friday, says the togetherness in the squad is a big reason for their sucess this year INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE midfielder Rory Hale is glad that his side's focus can switch to Sunday’s League Cup final after a hectic schedule in recent weeks.

Tuesday’s match-winner against Glentoran admits that the nature of the up-and-coming games has meant they haven’t been able to focus their attention on the showpiece occasion at Windsor on Sunday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Hale has experienced a couple of Cup wins with Derry City and Crusaders in his career to date and is adamant they are experiences to be enjoyed.

“We can try and prepare for it now because the games are coming thick and fast,” said Hale.

“We’d to prepare for an Irish Cup quarter-final and a massive league game and we haven’t even thought about the Cup final. We’ll obviously think about it now and leading up to it but we’ve no preparation to go and think ahead.

“It is always the next game which is coming and lucky enough we beat Coleraine without playing our best last Friday. It was probably our worst performance since the turn of the year, and we managed to win.

“At least we’re winning ugly, which wasn’t happening last season when we played better games and lost. It’s a new factor to the club at the minute, we didn’t have that much time to prepare for tonight but luckily enough we got a win.

“We’ll enjoy the next few days to try to prepare and rest up and it’s a Cup final, so you have to enjoy it.

“I’ve played in a few Cup finals now and I’m lucky enough to win two or three of them. Cup finals are a lottery so we just need to go out to enjoy it, if you let the fear get into you – it can put boys off, so you’ve just got to enjoy it.”

⚽️ Any plans for the weekend..? pic.twitter.com/QA6Axi398m — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) March 9, 2022

Hale remembers fondly being part of the Derry City squad that won the EA Sports League Cup back in 2018 at the Brandywell alongside brother Ronan but also tasted defeat as a Crusaders player in the last League Cup decider back in 2020.

“The League Cup Final at Derry was a big day,” Hale recalls.

“It was a big day at the Brandywell and the first major final at the Brandywell since it was rebuilt.

“We just enjoyed it and won that and then unluckily we got beat in the final with the Crusaders against Coleraine.

“Again, it is all about enjoying the day because you never know when you might take five or six years to get to another cup final, so you have to enjoy the whole build-up, the pressure of the game – you have to enjoy it.

“I’m buzzing for Sunday now and there is a big feel-good factor around the club at the minute.”

Hale spoke of the positive atmosphere in the Solitude dressing room and the professionalism that exists.

“I haven’t been at a club like it,” admits Hale.

“Even the boys that aren’t playing, they’re the first ones up to celebrate.

“Joe Gormley and Chris Curran are two legends of the club, they’re not starting at the minute, and it can be frustrating but the professionalism of them boys.

Hale salutes the fans after Tuesday's win at The Oval

“They’re driving us on in the changing room and when we score a goal, Joe Gormley is the first one bouncing out of the bench and going mad on the pitch.

“It just shows the togetherness of everybody. We’re all in this together and like I say, whenever your chance is up for grabs you go for it and luckily enough, I have taken mine over the last few weeks. Coming back from injury and thankfully it is paying off.”

With almost 10,000 fans expected to flock to Windsor, Hale is relishing playing in front of a huge crowd at the disappointment of playing the majority of matches last season behind closed doors.

“If you can’t get pumped up for games like that, stay in the house,” stressed Hale.

“That’s what football is all about, two years of lockdown and last season you were going to games in front of 30 people and security.

‘It was terrible and no feel to it and no urgency to the games.

“If you can’t get pumped up for Sunday, sit in the house with a cup of tea. 10,000 fans and we’re looking about 5-6,000 Red Army coming. If you can’t get pumped up for that then jack it out.”