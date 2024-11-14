Soccer: Intermediate Cup Second Round ties take place this week

St James' Swifts will look to build on last weekend's draw when they travel to Woodvale

THE second round of the Intermediate Cup began at the weekend with Finaghy defeating Newmills 3-2, but the majority of the ties are set to take place this Saturday.

Ben Hendron scored the winner for the South Belfast side who had to come from two down and also play the majority of the game with 10 men, but they managed to turn things around to advance.

This week, we will find out who joins them with last year’s runners-up, Crumlin Star seeking to put a bad day at the office behind them in the league at the weekend when they lost heavily to Dumaness Mills. They host Wakehurst from the BPFL’s Division Two and will be keen to make progress in the competition.

Willowbank host Valley Rangers at The Cliff in Larne as they begin a huge week in cup competition as they have a Steel & Sons Cup semi-final to come next Wednesday, but the Intermediate Cup is foremost on their minds this time.

Colin Valley also have home advantage this week as they host Dunmurry YM, while St Matthew’s are at home to Drumaness Mills and Aquinas welcome Downshire YM to Rathmore.

The other local sides find themselves son the road with Belfast Celtic, who sat out the weekend as their planned league game against Dunloy was postponed, hit the road to face Coleraine’s reserves.

St James’ Swifts, fresh off a thrilling 3-3 draw against Ballymoney United at the weekend, make the trip to Woodvale.

Rosario will make a trip to Rathfriland Rangers this weekend and Crew United are at Knockbreda, with Crusaders’ seconds at Barn United.

Holders, Immaculata were paired with either St Oliver Plunkett or St Luke’s but are still awaiting a confirmed opponent.