Soccer: Ireland fall to Pavard's wonder strike

UEFA European Championships Qualifying, Group B

Republic of Ireland 0-1 France

A STUNNING strike by Benjamin Pavard five minutes into the second half was enough for France to make it two wins from two in Group B as they survived a late Irish surge in Dublin.

Prior to kick-off, not many gave Stephen Kenny's men any hope of getting a result, but it required two incredible reflex saves from Mike Maignan late on to preserve the French lead.

Ireland played with confidence and although they didn't put sustained pressure on the World Cup runners-up, they were full of endeavour and the performance was epitomised by the outstanding Chiedozie Ogbene who was excellent along the right wing with his pace causing the French problems and he would set the tone early when getting out in front of Kylian Mbappe to lift the packed Aviva Stadium.

"We're disappointed to lose the game," Kenny told RTE after.

"When you're playing someone of the quality of France who are one of the top teams in the world, you need to create a game of few chances and they didn't have any before they scored.

"They had sustained periods of play, but I thought we defended really well. It's an unbelievable strike from Pavard but we're disappointed with the goal of course as up to that point there were no chances conceded.

"I thought we rallied strongly and the players pushed them all the way. We had chances in the last 10 minutes and we needed Gavin to make saves, but some of the saves their goalkeeper made, especially the second one was save of the season to stop Nathan's header."

Mike Maignan makes a stunning save from Nathan Collins late on

France carved out the first real chance when a great long ball split the home defence and Kolo Muani got on the end, but Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu forced him wide and his defenders gave no room for the shot.

Ireland were coping well, however, and using the ball well as they limited the visitors to little of note and finished the opening half on the front foot but couldn't carve out a goal.

Ireland began the second half confidently, but it would be one error that would cost them as Pavard pounced on a loose ball from Josh Cullen and let fly with a thunderous shot that had Bazunu beaten all ends up and kissed the underside of the crossbar before rattling the net.

Bazunu had to make a smart stop from Olivier Giroud soon after and again from Adrien Rabiot, but Ireland remained in the game and the introduction of Adam Idah, Mikey Johnston and James McClean in particular seems to re-energise the hosts.

McClean would see a deflected effort saved out for a corner by Maignan, but the French goalkeeper would prove his worth further as he saved Jules Koundé's blushes when tipping over after the defender and headed back towards his own goal from a corner and then, somehow managed to spina to deny what looked a certain equaliser as Nathan Collins directed a header on goal.

This was Ireland's last chance as they came up just short of claiming a point that would have given their qualification campaign a great start, but will now turn their attention to games against Greece and Gibraltar in June.

"We wanted to take something from the match and we're disappointed not to," Kenny added.

"The players gave everything of themselves and it's a campaign now. We've six points to play for in June and it's disappointing to lose tonight, but they gave everything of themselves and performed well on the night. We're just disappointed not to take at least a point.

"The crowd was amazing and have connected with the team. They see the potential in the players coming on and see more there, and there will be more there for this campaign."

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: G Bazunu; N Collins, J Egan, D O'Shea (A Browne 77); S Coleman, M Doherty (J McClean 77), J Cullen, J Molumby (M Obafemi 86), J Knight (M Johnston 77); C Ogbene, E Ferguson (A Idah 65)

FRANCE: M Maignan; B Pavard (J Kounde 81), D Upamecano, I Konaté, T Hernández; A Rabiot (A Tchouameni 81), A Griezmann, E Camavinga, R Kolo Muani (M Thuram 90), O Giroud (M Diaby 65), K Mbappé

REFEREE: Artur Dias (Portugal)