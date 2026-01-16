CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton would rather have points on the board than upcoming games in hand in the midst of a busy schedule for this side.

The Solitude outfit faced an away trip Ballymena United in midweek before turning their attention to a double-header with Carrick Rangers in the League at Solitude on Saturday (3pm kick-off) before facing the Amber Army again in the Toal’s County Antrim Shield Final on Tuesday evening at Seaview (7.45 kick-off).

Nonetheless, Magilton insists his side will be ready and hopes to have a trio of players available following rests at the weekend.

“We’ve got a lot of games and playing a lot of catch-up games,” Magilton noted. “I’d rather have the points instead of having games in hand – that is more important to us. We are going to be ready for it.

“We rested Eric [McWoods], he has had lots of games; Jack Keaney is still nursing an injury; Joe has had an injury and we didn’t want to take a risk. Hopefully we get them back as soon as possible."

On-loan January arrival Joseph Toole was replaced at half time of Saturday’s victory over Dundela in the Irish Cup with a calf complaint, and his manager was adamant he wasn’t going to risk the impact injury worsening.

“It was just an impact in his calf,” he revealed.

NEW STAR: Brian Healy scored his first goal for the Reds in Saturday's victory over Dundela

“It just tightened up and the hematoma in there and they are horrible, very simple but horrible. We don’t want to take a risk, there is so many games coming up and Sean [Robertson] came on and did a great job and Conor [Pepper] came on.

"Keevo [Hawthorne] felt a wee bit under the weather and those two have great experience and handled it pretty well."

Toole was one of three early January signings for the Reds, joining Liam McStravick and Brian Healy in bolstering Magilton’s options and he was thankful for the support and backing from the board.

“The board has been so supportive and done a fantastic job in backing us,” Magilton acknowledged.

“We identified these lads pretty early and got our business done very quickly, which is goodbecause it settles the group, and it gives the group a lift.

“Also, it allows these lads to settle in. It’s always difficult coming to a new club, but they come with their individual qualities to play in a system that we introduce. They are all good players, and they are all going to get better."

21-year-old West Belfast native Brian Healy capped his debut with a goal and Magilton believes there is a lot for the fans to get excited about in regards to the striker.

“He’s in a really rich vein of form. He scored lots of goals in the Championship, obviously this is the next step.

“He’s a confident boy, you can tell that with his finish, and actually his all-round display. There were lots of things that our fans can feel excited about."

Magilton was also pleased that summer arrival Sean Robertson netted on his return from injury and is backing the midfielder to be a positive return for the squad.

“It was outstanding technique, a great finish,” said Magilton.

“Sean has had a very frustrating time. When he’s been on the pitch he has been good. Hopefully this is the start of something positive for us.”

The Reds played out a 2-2 draw on Tuesday evening with Ballymena, but relied on the late excellence from Joe Gormley to grab their share of the points.

Cliftonville will follow up Tuesday's draw to Ballymena with a home tie clash against Carrick Rangers, with the Reds hopeful of a victory which could help close the gap on Dungannon Swifts in fifth place.