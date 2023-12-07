SOCCER: Magilton relishing Cliftonville's clash with talented Glentoran

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton knows what to expect from Warren Feeney and his Glentoran players as the sides meet in the first of two clashes in the space of three weeks.



The Glens make the short trip across the city to Solitude on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) looking to build in their morale boosting win over big-two rivals Linfield.



Magilton believes that Friday's victory is evidence that former International Feeney has got the Glens firing and is relishing another big occasion under the Solitude lights.



“They are a very good side and a very talented bunch of players,” believes Magilton.



“Warren has got them firing now on the back of an unbelievable result on Friday night. We know what to expect and we’ll look forward to it. Solitude is bouncing for all the games. It’s another game where we are expecting a big crowd and we are relishing the opportunity to go head-to-head with Glentoran”.



Despite trailing to Matty Lusty’s goal before the break at Stangmore Park, the Reds showed character with a 4-1 win over Dungannon Swifts at the weekend, at the scene of their last domestic defeat back in November.



Magilton insisted that the management team and players themselves were never going to let the heads drop and is adamant that their comeback will help with building foundations towards further success.



“Not at all, it was not going to happen, and we won’t allow it to happen,” he insisted.



“More importantly, the players won’t allow it to happen and again this is building foundations for further down the line. It’s a long, long season. 4-1 flatters us, there is no question about that. We were clinical, absolutely, but we have to be better. We can’t give people head starts and play in the manner in which we did.

“We showed terrific character and games like this is about character when you’re not playing particularly well. We know we have top players, and we know that our bench proved that today and obviously we’re delighted.”



Ben Wilson brought his goal tally to 16 in the league with his late double at Stangmore Park, but Magilton stressed that he must await an opportunity to reclaim a starting position in his first eleven.



“Last week was slightly different because he had the flu, and he was ill all week and we managed to get him on the bench and obviously he scored a terrific goal,” Magilton reflected.



“This week was based on selection. Joe scored and Ronan created two opportunities last week and two assists. Ben has to await his opportunities and that is the nature of football”.



Wilson's starting place is now occupied by team captain Joe Gormley, who netted his 25th goal against Swifts to begin the comeback, much to the delight of Magilton who feels he is amongst the best that the league has ever seen.



“Joe is an outstanding goal scorer,” acknowledged Magilton.



“He is up there with the very best that this league has ever seen. It’s an absolute pleasure to work with him. You know that he is the first to react, he has this wonderful knack that all great goal-scorers have that when the ball bounces and all of a sudden – Joe Gormley is putting the ball in the net. It is just an acquired talent. I’m not even in a league to discuss it. I can’t explain it, that’s why he is who he is”.