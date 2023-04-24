SOCCER: Plunkett can add to Jackie Maxwell Legacy with Intermediate Cup Final Win

McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup final

Crumlin Star v St Oliver Plunkett (Windsor Park, Tuesday, 7.45pm)

“WE have the chance to build on the legacy for Jackie Maxwell,” are the words that St Oliver Plunkett co-manager Eoghan McGonigle hopes will inspire his side to Windsor Park glory on Tuesday night.

Excitement is building as St Oliver Plunkett set their sights on Crumlin Star, in a battle to see who will prevail as champion in this year’s McComb’s Intermediate Cup final.

The West Belfast men booked their place in the final after a dramatic shootout victory over Rosemount Rec in the tournament’s semi-final at the beginning of the month.

The ‘Black and White Army’ will be hoping for a similar start to their semi-final victory which saw them take an early advantage through full-back Conor Nolan whose header powered his side in front early in the semi-final with a strong set-piece routine.

Set pieces being a strong asset of the Plunkett side who have scored as many as four in their last three games. But co-manager Liam Burns says set-pieces are not so much worked on in training but something that his players just “have the ability to conjure up” when games aren’t going their way.

“The boys first and foremost are winners,” he said.

“They know that when they get a set-pieces it is an opportunity to score, most of the lads see a ball looping in the air and its never crossing their mind about getting hurt or anything like that. Their sole focus is ‘I want to win that’ it’s about bravery in football and this team is full of it.

“We don’t work on set-pieces any more than a defending drill or a shooting drill, our trainings are very mixed.”

Plunkett showed character and resilience in the big semi-final even after Rosemount Rec turned the tie on its head with goals from Curtis Giltrap and Reece Ritchie looked to have deflated the Lenadoon side. But up step Eugene Reid who equalised in brilliant fashion with a headed goal to put his side level at two apiece just before the half.

The semi-final showed glimpses of brilliance but also tension as the sides provided a second-half- and extra-time stalemate which resulted in a dramatic shootout.

Shot-stopper Deaglan McMahon stepped up for his side, saving two penalties before stepping forward and thundering home the winning penalty for his side in a 3-1 shootout victory.

Plunkett have been labelled as underdogs throughout their tournament run, but co-manager Eoghan McGonigle believes this ‘underdog’ mentality can spur his side on to victory at Windsor Park.

“Throughout this whole tournament we have been underdogs, everyone has written us off and we have come through every challenge we have had to face,” he insists.

The Plunkett boss admitted his admiration and respect for his opponents in next week’s final. He believes that the achievements Crumlin Star have displayed over the last decade is an inspiration to all clubs.

“I have nothing but respect for Crumlin Star,” he stressed.

“We know all about them, if anything we admire what they’ve done as a club over the last decade, and it is certainly an example that is inspiring. For us really there is no fear, we know our gameplan, we know what we must do in order to win and I am just hoping that the boys put in a shift and we’re celebrating at the end of it.”

The anticipation for a ‘North vs West’ derby is beginning to build and the prestige and glory of winning an intermediate cup is something that both sides would relish.

Eoghan McGonigle believes that their league form is something they can use to springboard momentum heading into their big night.

“The league is our bread and butter; we have a real chance this year to win a cup and win promotion,” he noted.

“You need to keep your focus on the league because that is the most important asset in the growth of the club. The cup is obviously as much a priority as the league, but every game is treated like a cup final, and it can only help our momentum.”

The Plunkett coach is hoping his players can add to his grandfather, Jackie Maxwell's legacy who sadly passed away in 2012.

“A lot of these players have been at this club since they were five or six and Jackie meant the world to them,” Eoghan explained.

“He is a father-figure for everyone at the club and it would be amazing if they could add the Intermediate cup to an already great legacy left by Jackie.”