NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 1

Carrick Rangers 4

At Solitude

CLIFTONVILLE slumped to a disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Carrick Rangers as they are now five games without a victory in the Premiership.

Ahead through Brian Healy’s first league goal since his arrival at the beginning of the month, Danny Gibson drew Carrick level and netted from the spot in between a Paul Heatley strike to ensure his side led 3-1 at the break.

Gibson completed his hat-trick early in the second half and had several opportunities to add to his tally, but for Morrison to deny him on those occasions as the Amber Army claimed their first win at Solitude in 33-years much to the displeasure of Reds boss Jim Magilton.

“We started the game really, really well. I think it was a carry over from Tuesday night.” Magilton reflected.

“We talked about getting off to a quick start, which we did. We played really well, scored a good goal and then it started to unravel.

“It unraveled in such a manner where our defending wasn’t very good to say the least. It was embarrassing.

“Physically, when you’re playing against that sort of team with that quality in their team, we got dominated and they were worthy winners today”.

Magilton made one change from Tuesday evening's 2-2 draw away to Ballymena with Liam McStravick coming in to replace the departing Odhran Casey.

Cliftonville made a terrific start and were ahead within 10 minutes. Adebayo Fapetu played in a cross from the left that fell to Brian Healy at the back post and he nodded past Scott Pengelly to make it 1-0.

Brian Healy's first Cliftonville goal was one of the few positives from Saturday

It took the visitors until the 27th minute to create their first opening. Ryan McKay’s corner from the left fell to Mikey Place in the area and his header goalwards was parried by PJ Morrison.

Carrick went close again when Matthew Olosunde’s cross was flicked further on by Matthew Snoddy but Danny Gibson's headed effort at the back post flew just over the bar for some early respite.

Brian Healy almost doubled his lead when Shea McGarry picked him out at the back post and he shot into the side netting.

It was an opportunity the Reds would rue as Rangers drew level almost instantly. Scott Pengelly’s goal-kick dropped and was flicked forward by Place, Danny Gibson got there ahead of Shea McGarry and lofted the ball over Morrison, who was advancing, to make it 1-1.

The East Antrim outfit hit the front a minute before the break. Gibson outmuscled Shaun Leppard and burst forward before finding Paul Heatley to tap home from close range.

Things went from bad to worse for Cliftonville in first half injury time when McGarry chopped down Olosunde and referee Steven Gregg pointed to the spot. Danny Gibson stepped up and sent Morrison the wrong way, stroking home to make it 3-1 at the break.

Carrick extended their lead six-minutes after the break and Danny Gibson sealed his hat-trick in the process. Heatley picked out the striker whose initial shot was saved by Morrison, though he got to the loose ball first and tucked home to make it 4-1.

Half-time substitute Sean Robertson sent in a low curling effort that Scott Pengelly smothered as it was a long way back for the hosts.

Jim Magilton made a treble change, introducing Joe Gormley and Eric McWoods in attack in search of a goal to spark a fightback.

Gormley nodded over from a Healy cross just after the hour mark and their cause wasn’t helped when McWoods was forced over within the last 10-minutes and they needed to see time out a man light having used all their subs.

PJ Morrison repelled a near-post Gibson attempt as Carrick tried to make the most of their numerical advantage and deep into time added on he made another impressive stop from the striker as the visitors ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at the conclusion.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Leppard (McCay 57’), Wilson, McGarry, Pepper (Toole 66’), Fapetu, Sheridan (Robertson 46’), Hawthorne, McStravick (McWoods 57’), Curran (Gormley 57’), Healy.

CARRICK RANGERS: Pengelly, Place, Callacher, Gibson, McCullough, Buchanan-Rolleston, Crowe, Heatley (Moore 86’), Snoddy, McKay (Steele 52’), Olosunde (Lecky 75’).

REFEREE: Steven Gregg