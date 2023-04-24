Soccer: Star hoping to shine despite hectic run

McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup final

Crumlin Star v St Oliver Plunkett (Windsor Park, Tuesday, 7.45pm)

TO say that Crumlin Star are in the midst of a hectic run would be putting it mildly.

Three league games last week have been their preparation for Tuesday’s Intermediate Cup final against St Oliver Plunkett at Windsor Park.

Not ideal for a major final given the demands on the players, but also an indication of where the Ardoyne club sit as they are fighting on all fronts, right in the title race and also with a Clarence Cup semi-final to come next month.

It’s a headache, but also not a bad one to have as should they manage to power to the line, they could make it a hat-trick of trophies in the space of a few weeks and to get the ball rolling at Windsor Park on Tuesday would be the perfect momentum-boost that could propel them forward.

“This is what happens when you get a run in the league and cups,” said Trainor at the start of this week.

“You end up playing Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. We’ve been down this road plenty of times over the last six or seven years, so although we’re well used to it, I’m not saying it’s perfect either. If you’re getting to cup finals, the down side is playing three or four league games per week.

“With Rathfriland slipping up, there are two or three teams who now feel they’ve a chance.

“We’ve 10 games to fit into the next three weeks and then a semi-final of the Clarence Cup that isn’t until May 9, so we’ve a load of games.

“We have a load of the boys who play a bit of Gaelic (football) too so you’re working with that and that has meant we’ve scaled training right back. You’re just hoping everything falls into place.”

https://t.co/mZNk84TqWS

Folks the above link can be used to purchase tickets for the Intermediate Cup Final which will be a ticket only event.



Tickets are priced at £7 Adults & £3 Concession pic.twitter.com/bPGdGJjT4H — Crumlin Star Football Club💚⭐ (@CrumlinStarFC) April 14, 2023

Impressive wins over Colin Valley, Tullycarnet, Ballynahinch Olympic and Dollingstown saw them through to the last eight where they came up against the holders, Rathfriland Rangers.

It looked like their campaign might be coming to an end when falling behind, but Kevin Lynch forced extra-time and then Patrick McIlkenny’s proved to be the winner as his corner ended up in he net.

In their semi-final against East Belfast is was an identical story as they were behind after just three minutes to a Daryl Evans goal, but Barry McKervey levelled midway through the second period and although he was denied a winner soon after to settle the tie in normal time, they got the job done with Kevin Lynch heading home four minutes into extra-time to send them back into the final.

“It wasn’t a great start giving a goal away in the first three or four minutes, but once we got the equaliser I thought there was only going to be one winner,” Trainor reflected.

“Fortunately we got through in extra-time.”

Many of the current Star team are veterans of the 2019 Intermediate Cup triumph when they caused something of an upset in the final, beating a greatly-fancied Queen’s University team.

The roles are reversed this time around as Star, challenging for NAFL Premier honours, take on a Plunkett side that is currently two divisions below in Division 1B.

However, the West Belfast side has turned over a number of teams from divisions above including NIFL Premier Intermediate outfit Banbridge Town in the last eight, so for Star, forewarned is forearmed going into this decider.

“About 85 per cent will have played in the last one, so they’ve plenty of experience,” Trainor agreed.

“But cup finals are all open the night. They are about who turns up and plays the game, not the occasion.

“Last time we went in as big underdogs against Queen’s, a Championship team that was flying at the time and there we were, the wee Amateur League team coming in.

“This time as we lay above Plunkett in the league - we’re Premier and they’re 1B - people Weill expect us to win. But I’ve watched them and had them watched a few times over the last few weeks and they are a very good side. They are going places, a really well-run club.

“They will be full of confidence, play the right way and have a lot of kids coming through the club. They are on the up and I’d be very surprised if they don’t get promoted this year, so it would mean they aren’t too far behind us.”