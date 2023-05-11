Specsavers looking forward to Best of the West '23

WITH less than a month to go, Specsavers Park Centre have their eyes truly fixed on this year’s ‘Best of the West’ awards.



This year we’re celebrating the best that West Belfast has to offer across multiple categories based on your nomination and your votes. The 2023 ‘Best of the West’ ceremony will be hosted at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast on June 9th for the eight edition of the prestigious awards.



The optician and audiologist experts have been a staple of the West Belfast community since they opened their doors at the Park Centre in 2012. The company has expanded from just 12 staff members to 32 over the past decade and once again are sponsors of this Summer’s ‘Best of the West’ campaign.



Specsavers have continued their long-standing sponsorship of the award with the store's Optometry Director Matthew McKinney believing the prestige that local businesses and individuals can achieve from the awards are fantastic. The store director also believed that the awards are the perfect example of appreciation for special businesses and people that West Belfast has to offer.



“We have been on board with the Best of the West for many years, it is such a great awards event that shows gratitude and supports the hard work that goes on in the local community,” said Matthew.

We are back! 🎉This year's Best of the West Awards are scheduled for Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Balmoral Hotel! Keep an eye out on the website for the nomination form going live this week!! https://t.co/porkCL4x1m pic.twitter.com/8ZE6xOXPPT — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) April 4, 2023

“In the past number of years, it has been tough with first having to deal with Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis that everyone is suffering from and just anything that we at Specsavers can do to support and recognise the amount of effort hard-working local businesses put into the community is really just fantastic.”



Specsavers are based in the heart of the West Belfast community, and it shows with the vast amount of their customers hailing from the area.



“Around 80 per cent of our customers are from West Belfast. We are a locally run and locally owned business which adds to us wanting to be involved in this prestigious award and we are delighted to be sponsoring the Best of the West this year once again.”



He added: “It is something that we always look forward to attending when it pops up on the calendar and we are looking forward to this year’s event once again.”



Specsavers Opticians and Audiologists can be found at Unit 6, The Park Centre, Donegall Road, Belfast BT12 6HN. They can be contacted on 028 9026 8680 or alternatively check out their website.

