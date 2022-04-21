Specsavers team at Park Centre running marathon for good causes

ON YOUR MARKS: The Specsavers team at Park Centre are ready for the marathon next month

The Specsavers Park Centre team are putting their best foot forward ahead of the Belfast City Marathon on Sunday 1st May.

Director Matthew McKenny says: “It’s great that so many of our staff are taking part and that we are able to field two teams for the marathon relay, for two really worthy causes.

Training has been going well, and a few of us even started going for a run together once we finish work on a Tuesday evening. We’re looking forward to the buzz of the day!”

The team are fundraising for NI Hospice and West Wellbeing; to make a donation visit here.