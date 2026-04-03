THE team at Specsavers Park Centre has thrown their support behind local trainer, Conor McIlvenny, as his week of marathons challenge draws closer.

Conor will run seven marathons in seven days, all to raise money for West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention, the West Belfast charity which has been providing education and raising awareness about suicide prevention. The organisation also offers a safe space for people in need of help and support, including counselling for people experiencing mental distress.

Specsavers Park Centre will sponsor two races for Conor’s Night at the Races fundraising event at the Devenish Complex ahead of his challenge, which takes place from 27th April – 3rd May, culminating in the Belfast Marathon.

Matthew McKenny, ophthalmic director at the Park Centre opticians, commented: “We are a locally run business, and the health and wellbeing of the people of West Belfast and the surrounding areas is our priority. We are incredibly impressed with Conor’s efforts, and we are delighted to be able to support such an important cause. We wish him all the best of luck with his challenge.”

Connor added: “Gaining the support of local businesses is what will help us reach our target of £20,000 for West Wellbeing. I am so grateful to Matthew, Victoria and the team at Specsavers Park Centre for supporting our Night at the Races. Every penny will go towards a charity that is doing very important work in the area.”

Conor has previously spoken of his own mental health issues, and says he sees people in the local community who need the same help he sought after attempting to take his own life 12 years ago. This has spurred him on to create awareness of the charity, alongside much-needed donations.

Matthew continued: “West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention provides a vital resource in our community, building a supportive environment where everyone can thrive. By speaking about his own experiences, Conor helps to break the stigma around mental health issues, opening up a very important conversation for so many in the area.

“Specsavers Park Centre is very proud to be part of this initiative and look forward to cheering Conor on with his challenge at the end of the month.”



For more information on services Specsavers Park Centre provides,

visit specsavers.co.uk/stores/belfastpark or call 028 9026 8680.