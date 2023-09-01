Sporting stars and golf clubs join forces for organ donation

Matin O'Neill is one of many stars for the world of sport teeing-off today INPHO

A host of popular sporting stars will tee it up today at the inaugural Kidney Golf Classic at Belvoir Golf Club.

The event, one of the biggest pro-celebrity golf tournaments this year, hopes to increase awareness of organ donation and raise funds for two local kidney charities.

Football personalities Pat Jennings and Martin O’Neill will fly in to join David Healy and former internationals Aaron Hughes, Stephen Craigan, Jim Magilton, Warren Feeney, Stephen Penney and John O’Neill.

Rugby is represented by Ireland's Grand Slam heroes Stephen Ferris and Tommy Bowe, along with former Ireland internationals Craig Gilroy, Andy Ward and Darren Cave. All Ireland gaelic football winners Mickey Harte and Oisin McConville will attend on behalf of the GAA.

Former Ryder Cup vice-captain Des Smyth joins the world’s best golfer with a disability Brendan Lawlor, while NW200 record holder Alastair Seeley and former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams are also in the field.

Completing the star studded line up are Ireland cricketer Gary Wilson, former world champion boxer Brian Magee, UTV’S Ruth Gorman, Cool FM’s Pete Snodden and former chat show supremo Gerry Kelly.

The Kidney Golf Classic has also been supported by more than a dozen Northern Ireland golf clubs and their professionals - many who ran special qualifying events.

The Kidney Classic is hosted Stephen Watson who is patron of the NI Children’s Kidney Fund and ambassador of Kidney Care UK.

“Every penny of the money raised will stay in Northern Ireland and help children waiting or recovering from transplants,” said the BBC Sports presenter who has had two life-saving kidney transplants himself.

“We are indebted to so many of our sporting celebrities for taking time out of their busy schedules to come and support this event. Also, a huge thanks to Belvoir for hosting the Pro-am and to so many of Northern Ireland’s golf clubs and their professionals.

“The assistance of Royal Portrush, Royal County Down, Malone, Edenmore, Killymoon, Lurgan, Portadown, Galgorm, Ardglass, Ballycastle, Whitehead, Banbridge and Ballyclare has been invaluable.”