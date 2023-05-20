Health fears after toxic chemicals discovered in Springfield gardens

RESIDENTS living along the Springfield Road have been warned not to dig in their back gardens or eat any vegetables that they may have grown after it was discovered that dangerous toxins are in the soil.

Worried residents are awaiting the removal of dangerous contaminants such as asbestos, petrochemicals and other heavy metals after the toxins were discovered in their back gardens.

The houses are owned by Radius Housing, who have told residents that specialists will be arriving to conduct the safe removal of the toxins. However, due to other issues affecting the back gardens – including the sinking of one resident’s back garden which has now had to be partially sealed off – residents are unaware of when these issues will be resolved.

A letter sent to residents from Radius states that in order to fully complete the process of dealing with the sunken garden and toxins in the soil, they will have to do additional works on retaining walls in the gardens which are currently being supported by metal reinforcements.

To complete the structural work Radius told residents they will have to get prior approval from Belfast City Council and NI Water for drainage.

SPRINGFIELD HEIGHTS: Toxic chemicals were found in the back gardens of residents at Springfield Heights

Residents have not yet been given a date for when they can safely dig in their gardens or eat anything which may have been grown there and the news has left them with health concerns.

In the letter to residents Radius state that work to remove the chemicals would have to be undertaken in every garden and that samples of the levels of petrochemicals and heavy metals were initially less than previously believed. The levels of asbestos was higher than expected.

In regards to residents' health concerns Radius said in the letter that the top soil, grass, concrete and tarmac would "act like a cap" to stop the layer underneath being disturbed and "there is no reason to believe that there is any impact on the health of those living in the homes".

Ursula Meighan from the Workers' Party has been leading efforts to ensure the residents receive dates for when the dangerous toxins will be removed from their gardens.

Ms Meighan said: “It is unclear at this stage exactly how these substances came to be buried in the back gardens but they pose a significantly high enough level of risk for the landlord Radius Housing to warn against any contact with the soil in those areas.

“I have been in contact with Radius on behalf of the residents and have been advised that a specialist contractor has now been appointed to remove these hazards and prepare the ground for the erection of new fencing and a retaining wall.

“A site meeting between the contractor and Radius Housing is due to take place on Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD HEIGHTS: Toxic metals and chemicals were found in the soil of backgardens at Springfield Heights

“I am also discussing the temporary introduction of traffic calming measures to ensure the safety of local children playing in the street because their back gardens are out of bounds.

“The immediate priority for residents is that the hazardous substances are removed safely and that the gardens are given a clean bill of health before restoration work begins, but questions remain about the exact nature of these substances, how they got there and who knew about it.”

Maura Barnes, a resident of Springfield Heights, said residents remained worried about the health impacts of the contaminants and the worry has led parents to asking their children to play outside the front of their houses instead of the safety of their back gardens.

“We used to sit out the back with all of our grandchildren but now they can’t go out there. My husband has cancer and we are worried about the asbestos. I said to them [Radius] sitting out the back is one of the things he loves doing the most and now he can’t.”

Andrea Magee, whose back garden has been affected by the land sinking as well as the contaminants in the soil, said: “I love in the summer getting up with a cup of tea and sitting outside with the kids and putting their pool up but we can’t do that anymore. I have to put the kids' swimming pool out the front on the footpath now.”

A spokesperson for Radius said: “During investigations by specialist engineers into drainage issues in the Springfield Heights area, a number of samples of soil taken from below the surface were found to contain contaminant materials. Following our investigations we developed a remediation programme, which will see all contaminant material removed. We are currently finalising the works plan, a specialist contractor is being appointed and work will begin in the summer.

“Throughout this process we have kept residents informed of the progress. There is no indication that there is any immediate risk to health and residents have been able to use their gardens as normal, however as precaution they have been advised not to dig in their gardens until the remediation process is completed.”