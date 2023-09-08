Springfield Road and Whiterock finally get Sunday bus service

ALL SYSTEMS GO: Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly and Councillors Micheal Donnelly and Róis-Máire Donnelly at a bus stop on the Springfield Road

A LONG fought campaign to have Sunday bus services in the Upper Springfield area has ended in victory after Translink announced a new service in the area.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly and Councillor Micheal Donnelly have been campaigning on this issue with Translink for a number of years, beginning with a community consultation in 2017. The consultation found that one of the issues that residents wanted the most was a Sunday bus service.

Councillor Donnelly, who is also a development worker at the Upper Springfield Development Trust, said the Upper Springfield area has an ageing population and the issue was particularly popular among those over-55s who wished to travel into the city centre on Sundays.

Micheal said: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce that Translink have finally decided to put on a Sunday bus service in and from the city centre which is a great win for local Turf Lodge and Greater Ballymurphy residents.

"The Upper Springfield which has an ageing population would really benefit from this service. That barrier of having no service on a Sunday was completely wrong and unfair.

"Having this service allows members of our community to go into the city centre to shop, socialise, meet friends – which in turn tackles isolation and loneliness.

"Last year both myself and Aisling Reilly MLA highlighted this issue along with the issue of a lack of bus shelters and the infrequency of a bus service so we’re delighted to see this one over the line."

Micheal said the pilot for this scheme had been hard fought to achieve.

"Translink will pilot this until January 2024, so it’s important that we avail of this service and show that the levels of demand mean that Translink won't consider reversing this decision.

"The Monagh Road service into the city centre will operate four times via the Springfield Road and four times via the Whiterock Road on a Sunday."

For timetables, please check Translink's website.