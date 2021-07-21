St Agnes' collection contributions stolen

THEFT: Saturday's incident is the latest in a series of reported thefts in the area

Police are investigating the theft of a sum of money from St. Agnes' Church on the Andersonstown Road at the weekend.

It's believed money from collection plates was taken in the theft, which took place on Saturday.

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “Police in West Belfast received a report that money from collection baskets had been stolen at approximately 6.40pm.

“Churches are places of safety and reassurance for many people, our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who is aware of the particular circumstances of this theft, or who may have information which would help our investigation, to please speak to us via 101. The crime reference number is 1821 of 17/07/21.”

Previously a large security wall was built in front of the Andersonstown Road church and large gates installed after a break-in during which the chapel was desecrated.

Inspector Brown detailed how the PSNI are continuing to investigate a number of reported thefts which have taken place in the local area recently.

“We are urging everyone to check that your properties are secured so that intruders do not have an opportunity to enter" she urged.

"Check all your locks, not only on the doors and windows of your homes, but also on any outbuildings, garages, sheds and gates to safeguard any possessions and valuable equipment."

“If you see any suspicious activity at all, do not hesitate to contact police on 999, and if you need any further crime prevention advice, please speak to your local police or your Crime Prevention Officer on 101."