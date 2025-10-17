St Brigid's host All-Ireland U-9 tournament at Queen's 'Festival of Football' event

NAOMH Bríd CLG and the U-9 Committee were delighted to welcome 24 clubs, 48 teams, and over 700 players and their families to the annual Festival of Football at Queen’s University Belfast, Malone Playing Fields.

It was a fantastic day filled with football, fun, and community spirit. Visiting clubs joined Naomh Bríd from across Antrim, Down, Derry, Tyrone, Armagh, Donegal, Cavan, Fermanagh, Dublin, and Kildare.

It was a competitive afternoon

St Brigid's U-9 team

A special mention goes to St Brigid's very own Oscar Murphy, who travelled furthest on the day – all the way from North Tipperary – to line out and play a starring role for his team.

Con Magee's came from North Antrim to participate

The day began with a parade full of colour and energy, as teams made their way around the immaculate QUB pitches where they were led by a piper.

St Paul's U-9's represented the club

From 11am right through to the final whistle at 3pm, the pitches were alive with fantastic football. The standard of skill on display was exceptional, and it’s safe to say many of these young players will go on to represent their counties in the years to come.

Teams all across Ireland turned out for the huge spectacle

Naomh Bríd proudly stands by the club's club motto, “Mol an Óige agus tiocfaidh sí” — Praise the youth and they will flourish.

The club gave special credit and thanks to all the children who took part, showcasing outstanding skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship while representing their clubs, families, and communities with pride.

The Johnnies U-9 team competed in the Festival of Footbal