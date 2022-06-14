Motorists urged to follow new one-way system outside St Clare's Primary School

ONE WAY: Motorists are being encouraged to follow a one-way system around St Clare's Primary School

SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has called on road users to follow a new one-way system close to St Clare’s Primary School on Cupar Street at opening and closing times to keep children safe and prevent traffic jams.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Councillor Canavan said: “There are voluntary one-way system signs in place near St Clare’s Primary School which I would urge road users to follow during school opening and closing times.

“I recently contacted the Department for Infrastructure who have relocated one of the signs on to a new pole at the junction of Cupar Street to improve the visibility of it.

“I would urge all road users, including people picking up and dropping off children, between the times of 8.30am to 9.15am and 1.15pm to 3.15pm to follow the signs which direct them on down the Springfield Road and up Kashmir Road instead of driving down Cupar Street from the Springfield Road.

“Parents and carers drop-off and pick children up at these peak periods in a busy street and school staff have had to stand on the road and direct traffic in an effort to keep the children safe.

“All of us must do all in our power to keep children safe and avoid traffic jams and I urge motorists to take the pressure off parents and staff and follow the one-way system.”