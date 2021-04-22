St Colm’s launch charity virtual Belfast City Marathon

ST COLM'S Secondary School in Twinbrook are calling on all present and past pupils, plus parents, residents and organisations within the Colin community to join them on their virtual Belfast City Marathon challenge to raise money for Samaritans and Cancer Focus.

The aim for each participant will be to complete the marathon distance of 26.2 miles over the course of seven days from Friday, April 30 until Friday, May 7, so the distance can be split easily over the week, leaving under four miles per day to complete.

As is the case with the City Marathon, the task can be completed individually or as part of a relay team and as this is a virtual challenge, it is up to you where you would like to complete the miles.

The target is to raise £1000 per charity and all participants will be entered into a prize draw. Champion boxer and former pupil at St Colm’s, James Tennyson, has back the venture and was present at a launch at the school last Wednesday.

'The Assassin' plans to get involved in the challenge too and has urged all to help the St Colm’s effort. Tennyson said: “I’m hoping to raise awareness and get people to raise some money for to go towards two amazing charities: Cancer Focus and the Samaritans.

“As a past pupil, I'll definitely be getting involved in this marathon so to get involved yourself, go onto the (school’s) website and social media platforms to register and help them smash their goals.”

The only condition is that the school want to see everything, from your Tiktoks, videos blogs, Instagram reels, step count, walking/running routes and times.

All you have to do is simply complete the registration page and get 26.2 miles covered!