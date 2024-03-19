St Comgall's building shortlisted for prestigious award

THE new St Comgall's building on Divis Street in West Belfast has been revealed as a finalist in the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2024.

It is one of six Belfast buildings that will go in front of an expert judging panel.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The shortlisted entries in Belfast are:

Queens Business School's Student Hub (Public Sector Project)

Custom House (Heritage Project)

Bruce Street (Residential Development)

Templemore Baths (Heritage Project)

St Comgall’s–Ionad Eileen Howell (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

100 GPS Dedicated Youth Space (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation.

Custom House, Belfast

Chair of the Northern Ireland RICS Awards judging panel, Michael Hannaway, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted for these awards. It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories and have until 26th April to submit their entry. Amongst the national categories is the new Ambassador of the Year Award category.