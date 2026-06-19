ST Dominic’s Senior Camogs and Ladies’ Footballers are heading to Madrid on Friday with the aim of promoting our national games on an international stage.

Following Ulster and All-Ireland success in recent years, the girls will take part in a number of exciting activities during their visit. As well as experience cultural and historical aspects of the city, the girls will be representing their school, clubs and county as they promote our games.

The teams have been tasked with delivering an Introduction to Gaelic Games session at the International School of Madrid, where they will demonstrate camogie and Gaelic football and give students from all over the world a taste of the sports.

The teams will also be playing a challenge game against Madrid Harps. Madrid Harps was formed in 2004, and are the most successful GAA club in Spain having won 22 Iberian Championships across men’s and women’s competitions.

St Dominic’s are also being received by the Irish Embassy in Spain, who are delighted to welcome the team and help celebrate the trip, as well as their provincial and All Ireland successes.

Gaelic Games have gone from strength to strength at St Dominic’s in recent years with more girls than ever participating across all age groups. The school currently fields seven Gaelic football teams and five camogie teams, and has enjoyed county, provincial, and All-Ireland success in recent seasons.

Teacher Meabh Cassidy added: "It has been fantastic to see such support for this trip from the local community. We are very grateful to the local businesses and GAA clubs who have supported this trip. We are incredibly proud of our students and their commitment, dedication, and desire to continually develop their skills. We are delighted to offer this unique opportunity and know the girls will do a fantastic job representing St Dominic’s, Belfast and Antrim, while showcasing our national games to a wider European audience."