St Dominic's students are courting success

STUDENTS from St Dominic's have won the regional round of the coveted Young Citizen's Mock Magistrates title. The competition allows students to experience the drama of a courtroom trial.

After months of preparation, 16 Year 10 pupils from St Dominic's travelled to Newry Courthouse to participate against a host of other schools. There they took on the roles of barristers, witnesses, ushers, magistrates, legal advisors and other important roles within the court, in a specifically written case involving possession of an offensive weapon at a football match.

The team was prepared by Miss Tweed and Miss Feenan and worked closely with Lauren Bohill, a practicing barrister whose advice was invaluable throughout the process. The girls engaged in both prosecution and defence in an attempt to impress the adjudicators, all of whom were professional court judges, KC barristers and magistrates.

Facing strong competition from Belfast Royal Academy on the day, St Dominic's emerged as winners of the competition, with a score of 584 points to 513. The team will now progress to the finals in London. Miss Tweed commented that "the students were magnificent".

"It gives them such an insight into the courtroom process and by making it so close to reality, provides real encouragement to pursue a legal career," she added.