St Galls GAC have more Power behind them

FUNDING BOOST: Thanks to the nomination by employee Linda Smyth, the funds will be used to purchase much-needed new training equipment

ST Galls GAC in Belfast has received a £300 community grant from Power NI, the North's leading energy supplier.

The Falls Road GAA club was nominated to receive the community funding by Power NI employee, Linda Smyth, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations for funding.

With the pandemic and various lockdowns disrupting fundraising opportunities over the past number of years, the donation will allow the club to purchase much-needed training equipment including Gaelic footballs, sliotars, hurls, helmets, bibs and cones.

St Galls GAA was established in 1910, when pupils from St Gall's De La Salle School persuaded their teacher to start a football and hurling club. The club has gone from strength to strength and now boasts successful teams in ladies &and men’s football, hurling and handball, with a raft of All-Ireland and Championship titles under their belt. They also promote cultural activities such as dance, music and language classes as well as regularly partaking in Scór.

The funding from Power NI will be used by the club to help support all youth training sessions at St Galls, ensuring the club can continue to develop the next generation of champions.

Grateful for the funding, Power NI employee Linda Smyth commented: “St Galls really is at the heart of the community in West Belfast. A club run by volunteers, it’s through the generosity of our members, the local community and sponsors who contribute to fundraising efforts that keeps us going. The donation from Power NI has gone towards purchasing equipment for the extensive underage player development programme at St Galls GAA club. Thank you, Power NI!”

Public Relations Officer at St Galls GAA, Sinead Garland said: “The numbers of boys and girls joining our youth player development programmes grows every year, as does the club’s need for volunteers and equipment. Like many other local sports clubs and organisations, fundraising during the pandemic was a real struggle, so this donation from Power NI is very much welcomed and greatly appreciated.”