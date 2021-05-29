St Genevieve's scoop top award for commitment to global justice

ST GENEVIEVE’S High School has won a prestigious award at the recently held Global Schools National Conference.



The Worldwise Diplomatic Passport award recognises schools that have demonstrated high levels of commitment to global justice helping to make the world a more equitable and sustainable place.



This highlights the work that St Genevieve’s have been doing to link the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to their teaching.



Some of the successful projects at St Genevieve’s include the reduction in the use of single use plastics by providing all of their pupils with reusable bottes and banning plastic cutlery from the school, intergenerational projects with the local community and raising awareness and funds through their Ethiopian feeding project for which they recently raised £3,805.



Commenting on the award, Principal Jackie Bartley said: “We are delighted to be part of the Louis network of schools and to do this profiles our schools within that network across the island of Ireland.



“We are very proud of all the work that the girls have done to get this Global Citizen Passport. It looks at all the ethical considerations that we have to look at today being young people going out into the world.



“The ethos of our school is ‘all as one’ and therefore we are very much into giving back to the community both locally and globally.



“All of that feeds back into the charity work that we do here at the school and I have to say I am so proud of our girls and our staff for all they do to make sure that others are looked after.”