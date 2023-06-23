St Gerard's pupils praised after finding and returning money in wedding envelope

PUPILS from St Gerard's school on Blacks Road have been praised after finding a wedding envelope with a card full of money and reuniting it with the married couple.

St Gerard's pupil Conor McKee found the envelope whilst walking along Blacks Road and opened it to see what was inside. Along with other pupils from the post-16 class they were surprised when £80 fell out of the card inside which read 'To Karol and Matthew, We're so happy we got to spend this special day with both of you. Wishing you the best as you start this new chapter of your life!'

Taking the card back to class the pupils then wondered how they might go about returning the card and the money to its owners. After posting on social media, pupil Eamonn Óg Canavan decided to ring around local hotels and was lucky when at the Balmoral Hotel it was confirmed that they had had a wedding that day for Karol and Anthony. The class was then able to return the card and money to the happy couple.

Pupil Conor McKee said: "I was walking to school along the Blacks Road and noticed the envelope and it was decorated. When I opened it up money fell out of it I saw it was a card for a wedding. We all thought of ideas including making a sign to say we had found the card and posting about it on Facebook and Twitter. We knew it must be from somewhere close by."

Eamonn Óg said: "I phoned all the hotels to see if there were any weddings on and the Balmoral said they had one. They said it was the same wedding as those mentioned on the card so we brought it over to reception and they said they would give it back to the couple."

After posting the story on St Gerard's social media accounts the boys were widely praised with one user writing: "We can have confidence for the future, well done lads!" and another writing, "Well done boys, wish there were more like you!"