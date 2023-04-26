St John the Baptist PS celebrate 50th anniversary with Fun Day

A WEST Belfast Primary School is holding a Fun Day this weekend as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

St John the Baptist PS on Finaghy Road North have organised a day of events at Sarsfields GAC this Saturday from 1-7pm.

The highlight of the day is a 50th anniversary celebration game between a St John the Baptist PS team – made up of past pupils – against an Antrim select, which involves a number of players on the current panel.

The Antrim select team will be managed by former senior manager and St Gall's All-Ireland winning manager Lenny Harbinson.

Next up in our countdown to GAA Day is former @AontroimGAA Manager and @naomhgall All Ireland Winning Manager Lenny Harbinson. @HarbinsonLenny will be managing the ‘Antrim Select’ this weekend. He has a message for those attending on Saturday. @Paddies1906 pic.twitter.com/EoDrQmA2Vo — SJB Primary School (@SJBPS11) April 25, 2023

Other activities include handball sessions, nursery/P1 storytelling, GAA football coaching sessions and live music.

Chris Donnelly, Principal of St John the Baptist Primary School is encouraging everyone to come along and support the fun day.

"This is our latest event to mark the 50th anniversary of the school," he explained.

St John the Baptist PS pupils Lareen Soda, Keevan Murray and Caragh Flynn

"Part of the school’s history is the playing of Gaelic sports and the way that we promote and celebrate children’s involvement in GAA.

"It is quite fitting that we have organised a game between a St John the Baptist select team and an Antrim select team, which involves a number of players on the current panel.

Continuing our countdown to this Saturday’s GAA Day is @AontroimGAA ⭐️ and @naomheoinclg half-forward @PatrickMcBride5 . Paddy is in his twelfth season as a county player and cannot wait to take the field on Saturday to support our fundraiser. Thanks for the message Paddy. pic.twitter.com/QaVWPdEGqy — SJB Primary School (@SJBPS11) April 24, 2023

"During half-time, a lot of the children will be involved in mini-games on the pitch.

"We have also got coaches from Sarsfields GAC coming along to provide mini coaching sessions throughout the day, including handball. There will be live music from 5-7pm.

"It really is a fun day for all the family. Everyone is welcome to attend, you can just pay at the door. Kids are free.

"It is also a bit of a fundraiser for the school during the current economic climate when every bit of funding counts."

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and available from the school office. Children are free.

All proceeds will go to St John the Baptist PS.