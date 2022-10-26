St Kieran's Primary School hold first ever Student Council Election

LORD Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tina Black visited St Kieran’s Primary School in Poleglass on Friday as voting got underway in their first ever student council election.



The children who wished to run in the election were asked to complete a manifesto which had to include things they liked about the school, improvements which could be made and an argument on why they should be chosen to represent their class on the council.



Ahead of the election, the manifestos were then presented to their class and on election day the assembly hall was set up to look like a polling station with booths and ballot boxes alongside the votes being cast on ballot papers.



When voting had concluded, all ballot papers were stored in sealed folders and delivered to Principal Mr Fusco to be counted.



Each class from primary three to seven were asked to elect one boy and girl to represent their class and in total, 29 children were elected to sit on the student body.

COUNCIL: 29 students were elected to serve on the student body

Mrs Bell said: "After a tough two years of restrictions and lockdowns it has been great to see the children involved in something that pushes them to the forefront and affords them the opportunity to use their voice in a positive way."



Meanwhile Mrs Lynas said that the election helped to teach the children about the importance of elections and give them a sense of ownership and responsibility within the school.



“We feel that it is really important that our children have a voice, especially in things that are happening within the school and looking at ways we can make improvements and decisions that the children have had an input into.



“There has been such a buzz and excitement. The amount of children who put themselves forward was amazing and there was such a buzz about the school. It has also helped them build their confidence.



“We made it clear from the start and Mr Fusco wanted the children to understand that it was not a popularity contest and they had to vote for who they thought would best represent them.”



The elected students will hold their own class meetings then feed in to a monthly meeting of all councillors. After that, they will feed back to the class on decisions that have been taken at the meeting.



Some P6 and P7 children also had the opportunity to have breakfast with the mayor where they were able to ask questions and discuss their experience of the election process. There was a great buzz in the school and the children relished this opportunity.



Principal Mr Fusco added: "I admire all children who participated in the School Council Elections. I look forward to working with the chosen candidates to make positive changes in our school."