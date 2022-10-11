St Louise's Year 9 pupils receive Achievement Awards from Lord Mayor

ST LOUISE’S Comprehensive College have held their Year 9 awards night, giving out a raft of awards to high achieving pupils from the previous year.

The celebration of achievement was also attended by Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black. A former pupil of St Louise’s, she wished all pupils well and congratulated those who won awards for their achievements. The Lord Mayor said: “Students should follow their passions, make many friends and enjoy their time at school.”

St Louise’s Principal Miss Mary McHenry said pupils should always remember the importance of ‘daring to dream’ and to always remember to ‘keep aiming high'.

The prize-winning students were recognised not only for academic achievement, but for their hard work, attitude and commitment and contribution to the extra-curricular life of the school.

Prize winners included Year 9 pupils Sophie Sloan who won two awards for Maths and Geography, Orlaith Irwin who also won a prize for Geography, Clara Smyth who won a prize in English, Clarke Johnston-McVicker who won a prize for Drama and Naoise Murphy who won a prize for Dance.

St Louise’s wishes to extend its thanks and congratulations to all of their talented Year 9 pupils.