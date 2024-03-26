St Mary’s CBGS launch Golf Classic

St Mary's CBGS Principal Siobhan Kelly with pupils Eoin Burrows and Fionn Dobbin were joined by AIB'S Charlie McStravick and Paul Doyle for the launch of the St Mary's CBGS Golf Classic at Balmoral Golf Club, set to be held on Friday, May 10

St Mary’s CBGS is delighted to launch its Golf Classic in Balmoral Golf Club on Friday, May 10.

To help launch the event the school principal Ms Siobhan Kelly was accompanied by two outstanding young golfers from St Mary’s- Fionn Dobbin and Eoin Burrows.

Irish Under 18 International Fionn Dobbin plays his golf at Malone and is going to Kansas State University, USA, on a four year golf starting in September 2024. Fionn is on the Irish U18 High Performance Panel and played on the U18 Irish team which won the R&A Boys’ Home Internationals last year.

Eoin Burrows (Year 11) is a member of Belvoir Park Golf Club. Eoin is a member of the Irish U16 High Performance Panel. Having represented Ulster in the Interprovincial Championships for the past two years, Eoin has now been selected for the Irish U16 team for the upcoming Quadrangular Matches being held in Scotland in early April.

“We are looking forward to an exciting day of golf and we would like to thank all our sponsors including this year’s lead sponsor AIB,” said Principal Siobhan Kelly.

Paul Doyle from AIB NI added: “AIB NI is delighted to sponsor the St Mary’s CBGS Gala Golf Classic at Balmoral Golf Club.

“Our partnership reflects our commitment to the communities we operate in and indeed, many of the school’s past pupils have worked for AIB, with many more as valued business and personal customers.

“We are extremely proud to be St Mary’s banking partner and hope our long-standing relationship continues for many years to come.”

A team of four players (fourball) can enter the Golf Classic for £280 which covers the round of golf and lunch or dinner and we will be operating both morning and afternoon tee times.

St Mary’s CBGS would love to have your business on board as a sponsor of the event. For a cost of £200 your business logo will be showcased at the first hole and at a greenside.

Sponsorship and 4balls are limited so please call Hugh McGettigan at 07968916740 or email hpmcgettigan@hotmail.com