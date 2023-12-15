St Mary's pupils show the true spirit of Christmas

PUPILS and staff at St Mary's Grammar School hosted a Christmas dinner party as part of Homelessness Awareness Week.

The Glen Road school welcomed staff, residents and service users from The People's Kitchen, Rosemount House and Clover Hill hostel for a Christmas dinner with soup, turkey and ham and all the trimmings as well as chocolate fudge cake for dessert.

This past week the school has been marking Homelessness Awareness Week with a range of events, included a demonstration at the front gates and a panel discussion on homelessness.

Claire Wright, Head of Religion and Social Justice Advocacy at St Mary's, said: "Throughout the week, we have been trying to show people that behind the homelessness statistics, there are real people.

St Mary's pupils served meals during Homeless Awareness Week

"Homelessness is not a choice. All of us could be one pay cheque away from being homeless.

"The boys have been great this week. They are very strong advocates for social justice and it is our young people who can help break down the stigma around homelessness which is a very complex issue.

"Sharing stories together has been great for the boys to relate to."

Austin Mulvenna from Clover Hill hostel said: "We have been coming to St Mary's for a few years now.

"The staff and pupils always make us feel warmly welcomed. It is a brilliant atmosphere and a great opportunity for our service users to mingle with others.

"We need to change the stereotype around homelessness and put the people at the centre of the issue. Homelessness is not a life choice."