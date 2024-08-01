VISITORS to Féile events at St Mary’s University College will experience a transformed campus.
Whether it is the venues for debates and discussions or displays of visual arts, or indeed a place to have some refreshments, it is all change at St Mary’s.
The Falls Road campus has a brand new tiered seating auditorium alongside a splendid courtyard. Exhibitions will be held in a new state-of-the-art library and there is also the Beechmount Dining Hall which will be open throughout Féile. In addition, many other spaces, have been recently refurbished.
St Mary’s has been a venue for Féile activities since 1994 and it is an integral part of the West Belfast community. The college – in the heart of the Falls – is committed to a high level of community engagement and everyone is welcome.