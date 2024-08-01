VISITORS to Féile events at St Mary’s University College will experience a transformed campus.

Whether it is the venues for debates and discussions or displays of visual arts, or indeed a place to have some refreshments, it is all change at St Mary’s.

The courtyard next to the brand new auditorium
4Gallery

The courtyard next to the brand new auditorium

The Falls Road campus has a brand new tiered seating auditorium alongside a splendid courtyard. Exhibitions will be held in a new state-of-the-art library and there is also the Beechmount Dining Hall which will be open throughout Féile. In addition, many other spaces, have been recently refurbished.

You can grab a bite to eat during the Féile events
4Gallery

You can grab a bite to eat during the Féile events

St Mary’s has been a venue for Féile activities since 1994 and it is an integral part of the West Belfast community. The college – in the heart of the Falls – is committed to a high level of community engagement and everyone is welcome.

The new state-of-the-art library where you can view exhibitions
4Gallery

The new state-of-the-art library where you can view exhibitions