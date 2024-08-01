State-of-the-art facilities at St Mary's Uni for Féile events

COMFORT: The brand new tiered seating auditorium where debates and discussions will be held

VISITORS to Féile events at St Mary’s University College will experience a transformed campus.

Whether it is the venues for debates and discussions or displays of visual arts, or indeed a place to have some refreshments, it is all change at St Mary’s.

The courtyard next to the brand new auditorium

The Falls Road campus has a brand new tiered seating auditorium alongside a splendid courtyard. Exhibitions will be held in a new state-of-the-art library and there is also the Beechmount Dining Hall which will be open throughout Féile. In addition, many other spaces, have been recently refurbished.

You can grab a bite to eat during the Féile events

St Mary’s has been a venue for Féile activities since 1994 and it is an integral part of the West Belfast community. The college – in the heart of the Falls – is committed to a high level of community engagement and everyone is welcome.